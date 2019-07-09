JointFuel360 Analyzes 10 Scientifically Proven Health Benefits of Turmeric

Turmeric has been touted as a superfood, offering up several health benefits with every serving. But does it live up to the hype, or is it just another passing health food fad like flat-tummy gummies and tea-toxes?

A cousin of the ginger root, this bright orange spice is a mainstay in Indian, South Pacific, and Asian cuisine for a good reason. Science has proven that turmeric’s components produce multiple health benefits and may be the most powerful nutritional supplement in existence.

As with any supplement, turmeric isn't a cure-all for all your health issues, so it's important to have realistic expectations of what it can — and can't — do.

1. Combats Inflammation

Short-term inflammation can be a good thing, as it blocks invaders in your body and can help repair damage. But chronic inflammation can lead to a whole set of health problems, including cancer, metabolic syndrome, pain, and degenerative diseases.

Curcumin is a powerful, natural anti-inflammatory that's every bit as effective as many anti-inflammatory drugs (without the side effects).

2. Increase Antioxidant Capacity

Antioxidants are powerful components that fight off disease, and turmeric could be the key to boosting your body’s antioxidant capacity. Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals that could become cancerous or wreak havoc on your body’s system.

3. Improve Brain Function

Many brain disorders like Alzheimer’s and depression have been linked to a decline of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a growth hormone that helps your brain function. Curcumin has been shown to increase BDNF, which results in an improvement in memory and logic. It may also slow or reverse brain-related diseases and age-related decline in brain function.

4. Lower Risk of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the number one cause of death and is largely preventable. Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties and high level of curcumin are effective in improving endothelial function, or the lining of your blood vessels.

Endothelium dysfunction is a major factor in heart and liver disease. When the blood vessel lining is unable to regulate blood clotting and blood pressure, you could be at risk for heart disease.

5. Fight Depression

Recent research has identified a link between depression and chronic inflammation. As a known anti-inflammatory, curcumin in turmeric may also be effective in combating depression.

Recent research has identified a link between depression and chronic inflammation. As a known anti-inflammatory, curcumin in turmeric may also be effective in combating depression.

Curcumin reduces symptoms of depression, both on its own and combined with saffron. Scientists have also tested curcumin's ability to boost the effectiveness of antidepressants. Though it's still unclear whether curcumin is more effective on its own or combined with medication, the results are still powerful testimony to turmeric's health benefits.

6. Prevent or Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Curcumin is the main ingredient in turmeric, which has been proven to maintain steady blood sugar levels and fight inflammation. Because of this, turmeric is often looked at to treat or prevent Type 2 Diabetes. One study followed 240 people with prediabetes and found that those who took a curcumin supplement for nine months lowered their odds for developing the disease.

7. Fight Off Viral Infections

It's not uncommon for someone to drink a steaming hot cup of turmeric tea when you're sick, and there's a good reason for this. Turmeric is known to combat viral infections, thanks to a high level of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It's not a guaranteed cure-all for every cold, but it can help relieve symptoms so you can get back on your feet.

8. Potentially Lower Bad Cholesterol

Turmeric offers several heart health benefits, including potentially reducing LDL cholesterol. There have been a few studies on animals that concluded turmeric lowers triglycerides and prevents LDL from being oxidized. More studies on humans are necessary to support these findings further, but research so far has delivered relatively consistent results.

9. Ease Arthritis Symptoms

Arthritis and joint pain are among the most common reasons to use turmeric. Because of the anti-inflammatory properties like curcumin, turmeric helps to reduce pressure and pain in joints, along with relieving stiffness.

Ancient Asian cultures have been using turmeric for generations for this very reason. It offers a safe, natural alternative to pain medication and provides long-term benefits since users don't build up a tolerance.

10. Improve IBS Symptoms

Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, has recently been added to the list of potential benefits for turmeric users. A pilot study in 2004 found that participants with IBS that took two tablets of turmeric for eight weeks experienced less abdominal discomfort and noticeable improvement in their bowel movement patterns. More research is needed, but studies so far show promise for treating IBS symptoms.

If you suffer from any of the above health issues, it’s worth adding turmeric to your daily routine to get natural relief and improvement. One option is to add turmeric to your food. Many people put it in egg dishes, tofu, smoothies, greens, rice, and curry. The taste is a little bitter, though not overly strong, which is why most people mix it in with other foods.

However, many people avoid adding too much of it to food because it tends to stain your teeth an orange-yellow color. This spice is what gives curry its vivid color, and getting rid of teeth stains can be difficult. Also, most of the turmeric powders you buy at the store aren’t pure turmeric, but rather mixed with ginger root or other ingredients, so you aren’t getting the full effects.

