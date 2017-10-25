Inversion Table For Back Pain

How You Can Use Gravity To Change Your Life!

Back pain is a universal problem that affects most people at different times in their life, regardless of their age or gender. However, there are different types of back pain, including sciatica, muscle tension, spinal curvature and herniated disc, among others. All these forms of back pain have one thing in common – creating discomfort. The good news is that you don’t have to rely on lifetime drugs or expensive surgeries to overcome the problem, thanks to the invention of the inversion table. We have compiled a list of back pain reasons before you go ahead and read the best inversion table reviews:

What is Inversion Therapy?

Inversion therapy refers to a method where one is suspended upside down, in a bid to stretch the spine and thus provide back pain relief. It works using the theory that if you shift the body’s gravity, then the pressure will ease off the back. It will also deliver traction for the spine. Also, the circulatory and stretching benefits derived from this therapy can help in preventing future related health issues. However, with so many inversion tables on the market, consumers are sometimes confused on the best one for their needs. If you find yourself in such a situation, it is always advisable to read the best inversion table reviews, to find one that suits your needs. Here are some of the back conditions that inversion table therapy can cure.

General Back Pain

Back pain can occur because of various factors. However, the most common causes include soft tissue damage, a weak core or tense muscles. Impact activities, the stress of daily life, combined with the force of gravity leads to compression of the soft discs between the vertebrae. If you are suffering from back pain, an inversion table will help the body to decompress, with the assistance of gravity and body weight. When this is done, the reverse pressure will decompress the back, thus providing pain relief. You can easily do this at home.

Spinal Degenerative Joint Disease

The cartilage present in the joints helps to cushion bones while preventing them from grinding against each other. When you have this disease, the cartilage wears out gradually, leading to painful symptoms such as stiffness, joint lockage, and instability. The deformity is also a possibility in extreme cases. Decompression using the inversion therapy enhances joint lubrication through alteration of the suction and pressure forces within the joints. The technique then triggers the synovial fluid, which nourishes the cartridges while enhancing shock absorption.

Sciatica

Sciatica remains one of the most common causes of back pain. It occurs whenever there is a compression of the sciatic nerves, leading to painful symptoms. Common underlying causes include bone spurs on the spine, hibernated discs, or even the degenerative disc disease, which compresses the nerves leaving the spine. If you can ease the pressure off your back, then you will enjoy minimal pain. Routinely decompressing your back using the inversion table reduces the pressure on the nerves and opens up the joints, thus relieving back pain.

Muscle Tension

Physiological stress effects usually cause muscle tension. It is a condition where the body muscles remain semi-contracted for a long period. This can lead to lactic acid buildup, thus resulting in a burning sensation. The inversion therapy works by stretching and elongating the soft tissues and para-spinal muscles gently, thus leading to reduced pain, relaxation, as well as higher flexibility.

Herniated Disc

As the discs in your back degenerate, their soft inner gel might leak, thus creating an inflammation or bulge. This bulge leads to increased pressure on the surrounding nerves, thus resulting in pain. When you are suffering from this condition, you might experience pain in the legs, or back. It might also lead to other severe problems like sciatica. Can inversion tables provide relief? Yes. The inversion therapy will decompress the vertebrae, thus increasing the space in between. This helps to alleviate the pressure exerted on your discs. Alleviating that pressure allows the discs to rejuvenate.

Muscle Spasms

A muscle spasm is the body’s response to an injury. However, it can also be due to an underlying anatomical problem such as a herniated disc or degenerative disc disease. When applied, inverted decompression aligns the spine, thus minimizing pressure exerted on the discs. Once the affected nerve is relieved, the affected muscles will relax and ease off the pain.

Spinal decompression using inverted tables provides a natural relief against back pain as well as most underlying problems causes. You don’t have to suffer from back pain anymore. Use the inversion therapy to change your life.