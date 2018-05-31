Human Growth Hormone (HGH): Everything You Need To Know

There are so many questions that people have regarding Human Growth Hormones (HGH). It is something that has bewildered, puzzled and downright confused people and nutritionists alike. It has been described as “the fountain of youth” because of its ability to help with agility, sexual performance as well as physical appearance. It has been used by bodybuilders to reduce the fat in their bodies. But what exactly is HGH? How long to run HGH cycle? What’s the difference between HGH and steroids? Are they legal? What are the side-effects?

Here’s a definitive guide that will hopefully answer the questions you might have about HGH.

HGH Benefits

Numerous symptoms and conditions might begin affecting your body if it produces lesser HGH than required. This deficiency of HGH is what causes aging in humans. This doesn’t mean that you can expect to live longer just because you’re ingesting HGH. However, it will drastically improve how your body behaves, how you look and how energetic you feel.

As mentioned earlier, it is an excellent way to improve your lean mass. Though there’s considerable debate on whether HGH can have a significant impact on muscle growth, it will improve your mass. This also means that if you’re looking to lose weight, then HGH is an ideal supplement.

HGH is an excellent fat burner. It can burn as much as 10% more body fat than any other fat burner medication on the market. It helps you recover from injuries faster while ensuring that you won’t have to deal with excessive fatigue even in old age.

HGH Side Effects

There are certain pros and cons related to HGH. Joint pain is one of the primary cons of using HGH. The pain isn’t excruciatingly unbearable and is only mild in the extreme cases. Other problems like headaches, colds, and minor mood swings have been associated with HGH.

One of the most physically obvious symptoms of HGH is Acromegaly. Acromegaly is the thickening of the jaw, toes, and fingers. The physical effect is quick and is easily noticeable. However, it only happens if the dosage you’re ingesting is high and frequent. If you continue your HGH dosage as per the doctor’s prescription, then you won’t have to face this problem.

Is HGH legal?

The answer to that question is not as simple and straightforward as you might expect. It is banned in most countries, including the United States when it comes to recreational or performance-enhancing use. There are also some strict punishments if you’re found guilty of those charges. However, if you suffer from a medical condition, then a doctor’s prescription is enough to get you HGH supplements which would solve the issues you’re facing. If your main purpose to use HGH is fat burning, heal old injuries or improve fatigue then a doctor will certainly write you an HGH prescription.

HGH v. Steroids

Though they can produce similar results, they’re very different from one another. HGH is a protein-based hormone produced in the pituitary gland of the brain. HGH side effects are mild and do not present life-threatening repercussions. Steroids, on the other hand, are chemically engineered substances aimed to improve low sexual drive, liver toxicity, cholesterol and boosting human performance.

So, although they may perform similar functions, they are different both in their effect on the human body and how dangerous they can prove to be.