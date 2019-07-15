How to Get Rid of the Fine Lines Around The Eyes

I’ve always had trouble coming up with a fixed beauty routine. It seems that every new season, we’re convinced to splash out our hard-earned cash on the latest beauty indulgences that give grandiose promises. My skincare journey would be a costly trial-and-error if I were to sum it up.

Naturally, I got fed up. Especially with the increasingly visible little lines and spots around my eyes.

Not good at all.

Going Less, Is Obviously More

At first, and very naturally, I thought the solution was to add more products into my regimen. Specialized products. More expensive products. Serums, night creams, face washes, and exfoliators for specific days of the week. Sure, they may have smelled nice and made good eye candy (after all, my skin felt soft immediately afterward), but there were no real, dramatic long-term differences.

And it was during this time that I started paying more attention to my health in general. What I noticed was, more than anything, my diet affected my skin the most. Once I started drinking more water and eating more fruits and veggies, my skin started improving. I got fewer blemishes as a result and felt better overall.

And when my friend Yolanda (who by the way is a huge beauty geek) remarked the other day about how she heard of the ingestible skincare brand ‘OMONO,’ I just had to try it.

My Impressions

OMONO understands the clear and undeniable fact that great skincare comes from within. That is exactly why they have specifically developed their product into a powdered sachet that can be added into any drink. With star antioxidants such as astaxanthin, collagen, elastin, and biotin (along with many other active ingredients), your skin is left with an elastic radiance, plus fully-guarded against aging and pigmentation.

And if time is of the essence for you (who doesn’t), this new formula will be your one true friend. Just add the powder to your drink once per day, stir, and go.

From the very first day, I was impressed with how convenient it is. I mixed the powder into my morning cup of tea, enjoyed my breakfast, and went on with my day. All I did other than that was washing my face with water that morning, and already I was loving the time and bathroom counter space it saved me. And it had a pleasant vanilla taste that mixed well with my tea.

Of course, I didn’t see changes immediately, but that was to be expected. Rome wasn’t built in a day, was it?

The Results

After consistently drinking it with my morning tea for two weeks, I actually began to see the first results. My skin felt much softer than usual, and I noticed those pores around my T-Zone were tightened. My face simply felt smoother to the touch as a whole. And because I hadn’t changed anything else in my skincare routine or diet, I realized OMONO was actually working.

It’s been several months now, and I must say I’m even more impressed. People actually tell me my skin glows – something I’d only ever heard of the first day back at work after a holiday. I’ve also noticed an improvement in my hair and nails. They both feel stronger and healthier – I used to dye my hair a lot, so it was quite damaged, but now it’s feeling much better, especially at its ends.

And remember those little fine lines and wrinkles I was talking about? They, too, were fading away. Clearly.

In Closing

Throwback. The first beauty regimen I ever remember having was a simple three step one. I bought a combo pack from the store that came with a face wash, toner, and moisturizer. Seemed easy enough, but it definitely didn’t deliver the results it promised. The years-long struggle of finding the perfect skincare routine thus begun.

And I have to say – I’m 100% converted with OMONO. I’m happy, and my skin is happy. I don’t really have to stress about whether I am keeping up with the latest beauty trends, or whether I’ll buy that moisturizer everyone is talking about. Instead, I focus on the nutrients that I’m putting into my body as a whole, which I feel is a much, much healthier (and cost-effective) approach. And the results withstand the test of time as well.

And so, if you too are looking for powerful anti-aging beauty, this one right here is your best bet. It’s innovative, blends effortlessly into your life, and features some of the most amazing beauty ingredients — pampering you with smooth, glowing, and silky skin. I have no regrets this time.