How to Get Good Sleep by Avoiding Exposure to Screen

Today, it is impossible to imagine our lives without using any form of screen. The first thing that we generally do when we wake up in the morning is to check our phones. Then, at the breakfast table, either checking the latest news on tablets or watching it on the TV. Since we’ve gone paperless at the office, you sit and work in front of your laptop or desktop all day. Even when relaxing, we usually unwind at home watching TV with our family members at the end of the day. However, have you ever realized what these screens are doing to you?

Well, being exposed to screens has several negative factors, it not only affects the eyes, but it also disturbs our sleeping pattern. According to scientists, the constant exposure to screen creates havoc in our circadian rhythm. This rhythm controls our sleeping cycle for the full day. Too much exposure to the screen light influences our sleeping cycle negatively.

When we switch off the light of the room, then our brain starts producing melatonin, which is a kind of hormone that induces sleep. However, due to artificial lights of the screen, this melatonin production is suppressed, and our sleeping cycle gets disturbed. Therefore, if you are spending too much time looking either on your smartphone, TV or laptop screen, then you are likely to get Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder also known as DSPD.

Screen light can also impact our mood. It keeps us alert and ready to start our work. That is because of certain chemicals released by screen lights. However, this does not happen with natural light. Artificial light emitted by the screen affects our brain negatively, and we tend to become moody.

How to reduce the effect of screen

To reduce the effect of screen in our daily life, you can do the following:

Shut down your TV about 30 to 60 minutes before going to bed. Avoid sleeping while your TV or laptop is on. It is better to switch off the light in the room so that it becomes totally dark and the atmosphere is quiet. Then go to sleep.

When you get up from the bed open the window and look outside where there is natural light. Avoid looking at the smartphone. Natural light from outside will help you keep robust.

Go for a walk outside in natural environment where you are not exposed to any form of screen lights. Taking a walk for 10 to 15 minutes will keep your body clock on the right schedule, and you will get an extra dose of serotonin.

If you are not getting good sleep during the night due to overexposure to screen light, which generally happens with many of us these days then following are few ways to help you get good sleep.