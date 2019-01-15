How To Get Enough Fiber On A Keto Diet?

The ketogenic diet is one of the most elegant options when it comes to weight loss. It causes your body to shift from glucose to fat as its primary fuel source. When fat is utilized, it is burnt; hence, it results on a significant drop in your weight.

In many instances, avoiding carbs means like you also have to avoid fiber as well. But this should not always be true all the time. Fiber doesn’t result in the increase of blood glucose after all.

Despite this, you still have to be cautious whenever you are searching for fiber sources that are good for the ketogenic diet. To help you in the process, I do suggest that you use a simple keto calculator. This particular tool will help you determine the amount of fat, fiber, and other macronutrients that you should eat based on several factors.

Meanwhile, you should check out these keto-friendly fiber foods!

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are one of the most potent sources of fiber, whether you are in the ketogenic diet or not. Specifically, a single ounce of chia seed contains about ten grams of fiber. That’s more than enough to replenish your body with enough fiber.

Take note that this seed contains at least net carbohydrate content of two grams. Fortunately, that’s something that you can safely ignore.

There are a variety of recipes where you can include chia seeds. Smoothies, salads, and egg delicacies can make use of these tasty seeds!

Avocado

Avocado is one of my favorite fruits. This one has a creamy and tasty texture, making it an irresistible treat. It is a suitable ingredient for various desserts and mouth-watering delicacies.

Fortunately, the ketogenic diet does not forbid the consumption of this avocado. On the contrary, it is being encouraged. After all, avocado is an excellent source not only of fat but fiber as well.

A single piece of avocado contains a decent three to four net carbohydrates. But interestingly, it will give you around 14 grams of fiber. That’s something sweet, right?

Flaxseed

Flaxseed is typically used as a coating for different recipes. They can make your chicken or fish meal crunchy and full of texture. It can become a tasty and nutritious breading, too.

I always use flaxseed whenever I am preparing my very own crusted chicken recipe. It is a great addition because it balances it enhances the flavor without causing the chicken to lose its appeal.

Not many people know that flaxseed is an excellent source of fiber. It contains around two grams of fiber per tablespoon, which is indeed great! Furthermore, you should be glad that it doesn’t include any net carb.

But before you can fully relish the benefits of flaxseed, make sure that you can grind them properly.

Fresh Coconut

The coconut is not a nut, but definitely, you will go nuts with the benefits that it can give for those who are doing the ketogenic diet.

Right from the get-go, fresh coconuts contain around four grams of fiber per every three grams of net carbs. That’s already a good deal. Furthermore, coconut is a rich source of healthy fat, which is essential for maintaining ketosis.

However, it is essential that the coconut should be fresh and raw. Otherwise, you will never get the full nutritional contents that it has.

Coconut is one of the items that you should eat if you want to live healthily. But if you’re going to live longer, there’s a lot of work that you need to do.

Broccoli

It is time that you forget your hate to vegetables especially if you want to sustain yourself with enough fiber. After all, most of the green leafy veggies out there are safe sources of fiber and other essential macronutrients.

Broccoli, for instance, is a sufficient pool of fiber. One cup of fiber contains around four grams of usable carbs and two grams of fiber. If you are going to cook it on the same quantities, the usable carb becomes one gram while fiber becomes three grams.

Never Run Out of Fiber!

It is not a good thing if you miss a healthy dose of fiber while you are on the ketogenic diet. It will lead to various digestive discomforts, which is never a good thing at all. Even it sounds like an understatement, your gut matters here.

These food items that I have listed here can ensure that you will never run out of the fiber. You should have a stock of them in your kitchen!

That’s it for now. If you have questions or suggestions, feel free to drop them in the comment section below!

Sources:

https://www.verywellfit.com/high-fiber-low-carb-food-list-2242216

https://www.everydayhealth.com/ketogenic-diet/diet/best-sources-fiber-on-keto-diet/