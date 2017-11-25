We all get excited when our birthday is around the corner or if we have our anniversaries anytime soon. These special days add more bliss and happiness to our lives. But what makes these days so extraordinary are the gifts you receive and give to your loved ones. From bridal showers to gender reveals, gifts can brighten up your day in no time.

Some people like surprises, while others want to rip the gifts open as soon as they get them and the joy of receiving a gift is like none other. However, we all have been through a situation where the person did not like our gift and just pretended to like it anyway. You do not want to get yourself into that position ever again! After all, you do not want to ruin someone’s special day just because you did not know anything about the person’s likes and dislikes.

Even if you are a big fan of shopping, choosing the right gift can be one of the most challenging things to do. There are a lot of factors to consider when buying a gift for someone, from the limited budget to the personal preference everything needs serious consideration, and there is little or no room for errors.

But with expert help, you can find the perfect gift for your particular person. So, if you have no idea about purchasing gifts then take a deep breath and relax because we are here to spill all our secrets. Just go through the list and know how to choose the right gift for someone.

1. Make a wish list

You should know the person very well to pick the best gift. Start by making a list of all their likes, including all the little details. For instance, if the person loves traveling then look for gifts for travelers like maps or travel diaries or if the person enjoys reading, make a list of books that he would love to read. Note down all the possible gift ideas and then sit back and analyze everything. Try to find something they need and would love to have. Investing time in the list will give you a clearer picture of everything.

2. Something exclusive and special

Gifts are all about making people feel special in the best possible way. It is important that the gift you choose is very exclusives and relatable. It does not have to be very expensive, but it should be meaningful and significant for the person. Try to get something that reminds them of a beautiful memory or an event. A picture frame of you guys together from a special day or a diary with their favorite quotes or any other thing that they can relate to can make their special day even more special.

3. Avoid the stereotypes

To choose the right gift you have to break the stereotypes. Instead of going for the clichés try to experiment a little bit by knowing the person more. Mainstream gifts are not only boring, but the person also feels as if you did not put enough efforts. Always try to be creative with ideas, you can find help from the internet and make something from scratch. You can even buy a cliché gift but how you present it can say a lot about your efforts.

4. It is not about the money

It is high time now that we burst the myth that only expensive gifts are the perfect gifts. If you have extra cash to spare you can definitely buy something more lavishing and exclusive, but if you are running low on a budget, there is no need to worry. Get something that fits your budget, and then you can be more innovative about it.

5. Add your magic touch

No matter what gift you’ve got, always add your little touch to it. You can write a card or even a tiny note on the gift to make it more personal and exciting. Try to connect to the person and add a little something that will always remind them of you and will hopefully bring a smile on their face.