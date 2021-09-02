How to Adapt to Living in a Warm Climate

If you’ve lived in moderate temperatures for most of your life, it might surprise you how much you have to prepare for when moving to a warmer climate. Not only are there changes in the type of people you’ll meet, but also in the way you’ll have to treat your body and home.

Here are the most important things to keep in mind when adapting to a warmer climate!

Keep As Hydrated as Possible

Water is your best friend when you’re in a warmer climate. Whether you prefer to get it through sparkling water, or iced tea, it’s a good idea to get as much fluid into your body as you need. When we’re warm and we sweat, we use a lot more water and can become dehydrated quickly. Although you shouldn’t be attempting to drink gallons upon gallons of water, it’s a good idea to try and keep yourself as hydrated as you need to be comfortable.

Ensure that You Have Good Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a must-have in warmer climates. You can still get sunburns even on overcast days , and it affects every skin type and color. Too much sun exposure without sunscreen can lead to burning, rashes, melanoma, and other problems that will make it difficult to enjoy your new warm climate. Although a little sun exposure, while you’re driving or walking from your car into a building, isn’t a problem: if you’re planning on spending more than five minutes in the sun, lotion up.

Be Prepared for Insects and Bugs

In some areas of the south, bugs can be your worst nightmare. Although you shouldn’t hole yourself away in rental apartments in Houston to get away from them: they can be major pests. If you plan on spending time outdoors, it may be a good idea to keep bug repellant in your car or purse so that you can keep it on hand at all times. A quick misting of a good repellent can be the difference between a normal afternoon and having to itch your arm raw over a bite.

Winters Can Still Happen!

Being in a warmer climate doesn’t mean that winter has suddenly vanished. In most southern states, winter temperatures can drop down to the low 20s and bring on minimal amounts of snow. In 2021, climate change reared its head, and a lot of the south had to deal with a long and horrible winter snap that left many people without power or heat. Being in the south doesn’t stop winter, so don’t throw away all of your coats yet.

Wear Cooling Loose Clothing

The best way to keep cool in the summer is to wear loose cotton clothing that’s as comfortable as you can get it. Although cotton can show sweat if it sticks to you, ensuring that you keep flexible, breathable fabric will allow your skin to cool down and sweat as minimally as possible. Layers may be popular in fashion right now, but they’re not something that belongs in hot weather.