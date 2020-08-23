How Glucosamine Can Help With Dog Joint Pain

Arthritis is a condition that many dogs suffer from as they age. Studies have shown that roughly 20% of dogs above the age of one will eventually have this disease at one point or another. Arthritis causes the thinning of the cartilage. Therefore, bones start to rub against each other, leading to the joints’ inflammation and painful movement.

Although there’s no cure for arthritis, there are many supplements that alleviate the pain and stop this condition from further symptoms. For example, glucosamine for dogs is one of the most common supplements for treating arthritis.

What Is Glucosamine?

By definition, glucosamine is a natural substance that is produced in our bodies. The highest concentrations of this substance are mainly found within the joints and cartilages.

As the dog is advancing in age, the glucosamine levels lower, thus slowing down the healing process. So, naturally, glucosamine supplements replenish your pooch’s ability to recover from injuries, easing the painful effects of arthritis.

How Does It Work?

Glucosamine is a chondroprotective compound. It can delay the thinning of the cartilage and even accelerate its healing.

The way it manages to do so is by helping lubricate the joints and accelerating the production of proteoglycans. These proteins have an essential role in maintaining the joints strong and healthy.

Therefore, glucosamine brings a series of benefits to your dog’s joints. It’s a natural anti-inflammatory and can also help rebuild the cartilage within the joints. Therefore, it improves mobility, making the movement less painful. Not to mention the fact that glucosamine can also be used to speed up the recovery process after joint surgery.

This substance also works well when combined with another compound, and that is chondroitin. The combination of the two maximizes the healing process within your dog’s joints.

How Many Types Of Glucosamine Are Out There?

One thing you should know is that glucosamine comes in multiple forms: glucosamine sulfate, glucosamine hydrochloride, and N-acetyl-glucosamine.

The latter is mostly used for treating an irritable bowel, while the first two are the most widely used and extensively researched forms of glucosamine.

Sulfur takes an essential role in helping to rebuild damaged parts of our bodies; that is why it is so effective in joint treatment. Although glucosamine hydrochloride is a more concentrated form than the one containing sulfur, there is no noticeable difference between them.

How Can You Give It To Your Dog?

Before going ahead and buying glucosamine in the first shop you find, we recommend you to consult with a veterinarian beforehand. Upon examination, he will determine the correct dosage, based on the severity of your dog’s condition.

Mostly, glucosamine is given to dogs orally, via tablets or powders.

As this substance is considered a supplement, you can find it pretty much anywhere from regular pet supply stores to online shops.

Conclusion

With those being said, glucosamine may be worth a try. After all, it proves to be efficient in relieving pain and improving your dog’s overall performance.