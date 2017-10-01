What Kind of Food Can Help You to Get Better Sleep?

Modern technology has provided us many useful things and has brought revolutionary changes in our lives, but at the same time, it has made our life a bit uncomfortable too. This is one of the reasons for not getting good sleep at night. Therefore, instead of depending on sleeping pills, you must try certain natural foods that can help you to get better sleep.

Sleeping pills may give you better sleep, but it will cause plenty of side effects that will make your life miserable for some time. In addition to food, you must also choose a proper mattress to get better sleep during the night. To choose the right bed, you may visit the website sleepjunkie.org.

How does food help to sleep?

Medical researchers have ascertained that there is a connection between diet and sleep pattern. Some foods release a hormone called serotonin, which creates a feel-good effect in our brain. By taking snacks that contain carbohydrate an hour before bedtime can boost serotonin levels.

Two primary sources of serotonin are amino acid and tryptophan. Though amino acids are generally found in protein-rich foods, taking an extra amount of protein-rich food can cause lowering down the tryptophan level. Therefore, it may not help you to get good quality sleep.

You also need to take carbohydrate so that your body can release insulin and it can cut the excess level of amino acids, glucose, and fatty acids. Thus, by releasing insulin in our blood, it lowers the level of excess amino acids, but not the tryptophan, and thus tryptophan can enter our brain.

We need to take a light meal with less quantity of protein, and carbohydrate-rich food, an hour before going to bed. Within an hour, serotonin level reaches our brain after taking the meal. You can try making a toast with peanut butter along with half egg, salad, and sandwich and see how you get your sleep.

Some of the food combinations for better sleep are as follows: