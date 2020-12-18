How You Can Choose the Best Medical Travel Destination for Your Hair Transplant

Before you start worrying about your hair transplant surgery, there’s something else that you need to do – find a good clinic. If you’re able to do that, then you don’t need to worry about anything. You might think that this is going to cost you a lot. So, you’d rather not have surgery at all. Before you reach that ominous conclusion, do you have any idea how much is a hair transplant in Turkey ?

Affordable and high-quality. Now, it’s difficult to come across these two words mentioned in the same sentence. And before you dismiss this as a false claim, you should try and understand the reason behind this. Millions of people travel to a select few countries for getting hair transplant surgery.

The reason why medical tourism is booming in Turkey, Poland, or the Czech Republic is that the exchange rate allows foreigners to avail of surgeries at much cheaper costs. People seek to have a hair transplant, cosmetic surgeries, and dental treatments abroad. And it isn’t so that only us common folks go to these countries for cosmetic treatments.

How to Choose the Right Medical Travel Destination?

Many celebrities have come to Turkey to get their hair transplant surgery. To decide the best medical travel destination, you need to compare the treatment packages, costs, offerings, and services in different clinics in each country.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that you have to find out the details about every clinic. You only have to shortlist the ones that are the most legitimate. And there are more than a few ways to determine the legitimacy, such as online reviews (on independent platforms and the website), before and after, contact with a previous patient, and scrolling through social media accounts, etc.

After you’ve shortlisted a few clinics, it’ll be easier to make a pros and cons list of each clinic. Compare your top picks, and you’ll most likely find a suitable choice of clinic. Admittedly, it’s quite a lot of hard work. But you can save yourself a whole lot of time if you begin by comparing the prices of hair transplant surgery in different countries.

Is There A Better Way to Look for A Clinic?

Yes. The truth is that most hair transplant, plastic surgery, and cosmetic dentistry clinics in Turkey, Poland, and the Czech Republic will offer you all-inclusive packages, hosting, and transfer services. Where the language barrier might hinder your communication, you’ll be provided with a translator. The difference is in the pricing. And that is what matters most to all those who are looking to get hair transplant surgery or any other procedure.

The low exchange rates make these countries quite affordable to people coming from the UK or USA. However, the close competition between many clinics in these countries also leads them to offer even cheaper packages in a bid to win more patients. Many start seasonal campaigns to do just that. Still, you need to be careful about going to clinics that are way too cheap. They’ll compromise on the quality.

Anyway, so we’ve established that things are going to be pretty much similar in different countries except for the pricing. So, you need to focus on that. Find out the country that offers the most affordable packages, and you’ve done half the work. You can start shortlisting afterward.

How Does the Price of Hair Transplant Surgery Compare in Different Countries?

Let’s compare the cost of hair transplant surgery in different countries. And while we’re at that, we can also look into the small, yet significant quality differences.

Turkey

It is one of the most popular destinations for medical tourism. The hair transplant surgeries are the cheapest here. A bonus is the highly experienced surgeons that perform the surgeries. Clinics ensure excellent standards by employing the experts in their industries. JCI accreditations further add to their credibility.

Hair transplant cost varies from £1,000 to £1,500 depending on the company and the season. It’s easy to come to Turkey if you live in Europe and the flights are also cheap. Turkey is one of the best options to consider if you’re thinking of having a hair transplant or any other treatment.

Poland

Hair transplant surgery is more expensive in Poland than in Turkey. The average cost of a hair transplant is around £3,500. If you live far away from Poland, then the travel costs might also be a huge addition to your overall budget.

Czech Republic

The country is also quite popular among medical tourists. Prices for hair transplant surgery can vary from £3,000 to £11,000 in the Czech Republic. And as hair transplant companies charge per graft, the surgery becomes very costly for a person who has large bald areas.

Conclusion

Keeping the above factors in mind, Turkey might seem like the best option, and it is. You can start looking up clinics there.