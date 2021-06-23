Gua Sha Face Massage: Your Complete Guide

Introduction

For centuries, man has been researching ways of improving, maintaining, and enhancing the beauty of the face. And while there is no shortage of techniques to give your face a glowing appearance, a simple method has been with us for ages. Just rubbing your face with a gua sha tool can boost the appearance of your face and make your skin clearer.

The small stone with curvatures is easy to use and does not need electricity or being charged. And if you pair it with the right facial product like the Lilou Radiant Hydra Balm from Anfisa Skin, the results will be mindboggling. Here’s your guide to the benefits and techniques of gua sha.

Gua Sha for Facial Massage

Gua sha has recently become an important part of facial beautification, and this is down the way social media influencers have been boasting about its results. Achieving a vibrant and glowing face is everyone’s desire.

Massaging your face with a gua sha tool involves using a blunt tool and then rubbing your face with it. The technique involves gently and firmly stroking the stone in specific directions. You should always aim at scraping gently and not too rough to leave bruises on your face. Your skin’s level of sensitivity will also determine the amount of pressure that you need to apply.

If this is your first time to get a gua sha for face massage, you should seek the professional opinion of an aesthetician. Still, the process is fairly easy and anyone can do it at home. You can easily learn it and make it an important part of your skincare regimen. Plus, it does not need a lot of equipment. Once you have got the right gua sha tool and an appropriate facial product (preferably Lilou Radiant Hydra Balm from Anfisa Skin) you should be good to go.

How to Prep for Gua Sha

That said, you shouldn’t just jump onto the treatment without first preparing your skin. One of the preparations you need to do is to cleanse your skin. Apply a balm, especially the Lilou Radiant Hydra Balm from Anfisa to enable the gua sha tool to glide easily. I prefer this product because it works with most skin types and doesn’t cause irritations or breakouts. Also, it is rich in vital nutrients to promote lymphatic flow and is non-toxic. You may also want to use a hydration mist.

The Technique

After thoroughly hydrating your face and ensuring that it feels smooth, take your gua sha tool at roughly 15 degrees to your face and then apply light to medium pressure. The speed should be slow and mindful. Each of the strokes that we have outlined below should be repeated 5-10 times.

Firm Face Contour

Under this technique, you should work your gua sha stone along your jawline, starting from the chin and going all the way to the ear. When you are at the top of the jaw, toggle and tug the stone with easy and back-and-forth movements before you glide down the neck. The idea is to help wipe away the toxins.

Sculpt Your Cheeks

This involves running the gua sha tool across your cheekbones to the ear. It lifts and firms the jaw area, and also helps soften smile lines. Extend the technique to your eyes to improve the eye puffiness and dark circles’ appearance.

Lift The Brows

The tapered end of your tool should be applied to the corner of your eyes with sweeping motions.

Smooth Forehead Wrinkles

Next up, rub the tool just above your eyebrows, and move it in the direction of the hairline to smooth out those worry wrinkles.

Improve Neck Appearance

Don’t forget your neck even as you massage your face because it is just as important a part as any. Beginning at the central part of your neck, smoothly glide the tool along as well as across the neck as you tend towards the chin.

Important Guidelines to Note:

Take deep breaths, relax, and then move gently with clear intentions

You should always hold the stone or tool flat and connect it to the facial skin with low-to-medium pressure.

It’s best to take lots of fluid o water before, in the course of the gua sha, and after the end of the treatment.

Stay away from problem areas, open wounds, breakouts, irritations, or any breakouts.

You should not undergo the procedure if you are straight from a Botox. Instead, you should wait for at least three weeks.

Do not work on areas of the skin with filler.

Keep the Gua Sha tool level with the skin and not at 90 degrees to the skin surface.

When you notice that your tool begins to drag, or that it starts pulling your skin, add more oil to enable better gliding.

Try different sides and shapes of the tool to find the one that best suits your face.

Conclusion

Facial gua sha is one f the best ways of lifting, contouring, and sculpting your face, and it has immediate results. Done correctly and practiced regularly, the technique promotes healthier skin tissues, better circulation, reduces puffiness, leads to stronger facial muscles, and also improves the elasticity and texture of the skin. The net result will be a more toned and youthful complexion that boasts a natural glow.

Gua Sha also promotes healthy lymphatic flow and increases circulation, which helps with ant-aging. Additionally, it leads to an overall improvement of the skin. Gua sha is best practiced in the same direction as your lymph flow. This means starting at the neck and working up gently. This way, the stagnant energy, and toxin accumulation will be moved out, which will eventually boost the underlying conditions such as pigmentation, rosacea, and acne, to mention but a few.