Fast Fit Body Sculpting Breaks Down the Different Types of Fat

Many people are unaware that the body carries several different types of fat. Each type of fat has a different purpose in the body, and some types are more dangerous than others.

While the body needs a certain amount of fat to function normally, many people have an excess amount of visceral fat. This type of fat can cause serious health problems from insulin resistance to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation contributes to many diseases, including arthritis and even cancer.

Different Types of Fat

Fat has two main functions in the body. First, it allows the body to store calories to be used when you need energy. Second, it is able to produce hormones controlling your metabolism. These are the four different types of fat that exist in the body.

Brown Fat

The body has around 2 to 3 percent brown fat. Brown fat is responsible for keeping the body warm. Studies have shown that brown fat helps to burn off white fat. Scientists are working on drugs that increase the amount of brown fat in the body. Scientists have also found that thin people have a greater percentage of brown fat in their bodies than heavier people.

White Fat

White fat is much more prevalent in the body than brown fat. It saves extra calories as energy and produces metabolic hormones. In people with normal weight, brown fat produces the hormone adiponectin. This hormone helps the body become sensitized to insulin. When people become overweight, this hormone is no longer produced. This leaves the body prone to insulin resistance and diabetes.

Visceral Fat

Visceral fat is located behind the ribs, around the organs, where you cannot see or feel it. It can also build up in the arteries. Some visceral fat is necessary for the body to function properly, but even thin people and muscular people may have an excess. Without a computerized body analysis, it is impossible to see the balance of visceral fat versus ordinary abdominal fat in the body. Overall, if a woman has a belly button level circumference greater than 35 inches or if a man has a waist circumference greater than 40 inches, they are at increased risk from health problems caused by visceral fat.

Subcutaneous Fat

The type of fat you can pinch is called subcutaneous fat. It is carried directly under the skin. This fat is unsightly but less dangerous than visceral fat. On the belly, it is difficult to tell which fat is subcutaneous and which is the more serious visceral fat. When a person has a high waist circumference or a prominent belly, this is a sign that the body has too much fat of both types.

It is widely known that fat that gathers on the hips and buttocks has fewer adverse health effects than fat in the abdomen. Some fat in the thighs and buttocks has been shown to lessen the chances of metabolic diseases like diabetes. However, too much fat in women’s hips can cause harmful blood clots.

Solutions

Proper nutrition and exercise are important for good health but are very limited when someone is trying to lose fat. Always get 30 minutes of moderate exercise five days a week for general good health. It’s important to know that without non-surgical, technology-based fat loss, it takes 25 minutes of continuous exercise before you start burning any fat at all. The nonsurgical technology-based fat loss takes away this 25-minute lag before burning fat and puts you in a fat burning mode right away so that your exercise is more efficient at burning pure fat. Then, every minute you are exercising you are in targeted fat-burning mode.

In your diet, eat whole foods, vegetables, and lean meats. Cut processed foods and sugars as much as possible. Healthy fats like those found in salmon and avocado can also help your body.

It is more difficult to burn off visceral fat than white fat. Visceral fat is stubborn fat that persists even with good nutrition and regular exercise. Non-surgical weight loss solutions may be your best way to get rid of excess visceral fat in your body. With these quick and easy methods, you can reduce the amount of visceral fat and lessen your risk and even improve or get rid of high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, and other serious health problems.

