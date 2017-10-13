Dr. Lane Sebring: Creator of Digestive Freedom Plus

Dr. Lane Sebring is a well-known Paleo doctor who operates the Sebring Clinic and Paleo Pharmacy in Texas. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and an M.D. from the University of Texas and previously worked at a primary care clinic before establishing his own practice. His experiences in medical school and as a physician generated interest in traditional medical practices. This inspired him to develop new ways to improve patients’ outcomes and well-being.

The practitioner later combined Paleo diet into his practice as a way to help each individual differently. He continued to learn more about nutritional science and its impact on overall health. The physician also developed an interest in the science behind aging.

As a result, he created products like Patriot Power Greens, a green drink, which helps older people boost energy and stamina. It achieves the objective by reducing chronic inflammation. Digestive Freedom Plus is another popular product recently introduced by Dr. Lane Sebring. It helps users deal with digestive issues, such as bloating, gas and heartburn.

Why Paleo? How did you get into this field?

My interest in Paleo began in the late 1990s after I attended a lecture by Loren Cordain. The event helped me recognize the benefits of using the ancestral paleo diet to deal with some health conditions. I started exploring effective ways to incorporate the Paleo diet into my medical practice. I worked tirelessly to help patients understand the benefits of relying on natural solutions.

With time, my ability to treat the symptoms of many health conditions using traditional solutions improved. The overall success of this approach attracted more patients as news spread about my Paleo Pharmacy practice and methods.

What inspired you to create Digestive Freedom Plus?

As a medical doctor, I am driven to help people deal with a wide variety of ailments. From common issues like constipation and diarrhea to heartburn, I strive to provide viable solutions that restore good health. The lack of practical solutions often translates to human suffering. Some of the effects of gastrointestinal disorders can be debilitating and embarrassing for patients. So, I feel I must formulate treatment options that work better and faster without breaking the bank.

This passion led to the creation of Digestive Freedom Plus, which provides a practical way to treat digestive issues. It works by balancing and strengthening the digestive system. The formula I used to develop this product combines the power of both traditional medicine and medical science.

The formula can reverse the effects of stress, poor diet and aging on the body. Digestive Freedom Plus derives its efficacy from powerful ingredients. They enable the product to regulate normal bodily functions. These include bowel movements, digestion, and acid in the gut.

How does Digestive Freedom Plus work?

This multipurpose solution provides relief by reducing inflammation associated with digestive complications, including bloating and constipation. Bloating is known to cause considerable pain. For this reason, I used ingredients that can act as pain relievers.

Digestive Freedom Plus may help anyone struggling with bacterial imbalance, which can lead to swelling of the belly or mouth.

Why is digestion so important for overall health?

The digestion system is complex and plays an integral role by breaking down food into nutrients, such as proteins, carbohydrates, fiber, and starch. In turn, the body takes advantage of the nutrients to support normal functions.

Poor digestion is associated with ill-health because it undermines functions like cell repair, growth, and energy production. The complexity of the digestive system is influenced by a variety of factors, including diet, environment, and emotions.

What is the Sebring Clinic?

I established the Sebring Clinic in Wimberley, Texas with the aim to help people reduce the number of prescription drugs they take. Also, I use the practice to educate patients about the importance of natural medicines that minimize the development of side effects.

Patients who come to my clinic learn to prevent diseases by making lifestyle and dietary changes. This approach enables people to bridge the gap between medical science and traditional medicine.

Who should use Digestive Freedom Plus?

I recommend Digestive Freedom Plus to anyone experiencing gastrointestinal issues. The product also helps people supercharge digestive performance. It provides long-lasting results, which boosts energy and promotes general well-being. Users can treat bloating, diarrhea, constipation, and heartburn.