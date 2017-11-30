DIY Gift Ideas for Your Best Friend

Whether it is for their birthday, a special occasion or just a simple “I appreciate you,” it is always fun to shower our friends with gifts! While not everything should be materialistic, we enjoy showing our friends just how much they mean to us by giving them something that shows them just how special they are.

One of the best ways to show your friend what they really mean to you is to craft something for. A homemade gift can speak louder than words. You have put your time, money and efforts into making something that you think they will enjoy and could use.

DIY gifts are the perfect thing to give your friend when you aren’t sure what to get them – find a cool DIY project you know they will love and get to crafting.

Below are a few great DIY gift ideas that we think your best friend will love.

If you and your friend do not see each other very often, an "open when" letter is an incredibly thoughtful gift. Write a group of letters, however many you would like, with instructions on when they should be opened. For example, "open when you had a bad day," "open when you miss me." These letters are a great way to share your appreciation and love for your best friend, and it could also be something there to cheer them up one day when they need it the most!

A care package is a great way to show that you are thinking about them and that you pay attention to what they like. Grab an empty shoebox, or whatever other boxes you might have laying around your house, fill it with a few of their favorite things. Maybe a coffee cup, a gift card, some candy and a picture of the two of you. Who doesn't love a box filled with their favorite treats?

A BFF scrapbook is a perfect DIY project and makes a great gift for celebrating years of friendship. You can personalize the scrapbook however you would like and fill it with some of your favorite memories of the two of you. A scrapbook is something they can keep and look back at for years to come.

If you like to craft and your best friend loves fashion, an infinity scarf is just the DIY gift you're looking for! With a crochet hook and some yarn, you can have a DIY and fashionable gift for your BFF in no time.

Is your best friend a coffee fanatic? Try making a personalized sharpie mug! All you need is a solid coffee mug and some sharpies. You can personalize the mug and give your best friend a memorable mug for their morning coffee.

Make your friend their own custom stuffed animal! If they love all things cute and furry, try crafting a stuffed animal. Grab some plush, fabric and your sewing needle and stitch away. Then, order a custom tag for the finished product complete with your new furry friend's name.

A spa in a jar is great for the busy best friend who just needs an excuse to relax for a minute. Grab a mason jar and fill it with a few of their favorite things: a travel sized bottle of their favorite lotion, favorite shampoo, and a facial cleanser.

You can never go wrong with a sweet treat! Layer the ingredients for homemade cookies in a mason jar and add a custom ribbon detailing what the ingredients will make. While this is a great gift, it is also something the two of you could enjoy doing together – so make one for yourself while you're at it! This is great for the holidays.

Your best friend is sure to love any gift you give them, rather it is a coffee mug or a thoughtful letter. The gift is just that much more special when it came from your own work and creations.

DIY gifts are a great way to show your best friend how special they are and that you really care about giving them something they can enjoy and will cherish forever.