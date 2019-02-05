Certified Matchmaker Shawn Alderton’s Recommended Valentine’s Day Gifts and Dates

Valentine’s Day is an exciting time. New couples can explore their feelings for each other, while established couples can celebrate all that makes their relationships unique. Deciding on the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day can be stressful. Founder of Affluent Amore Matchmakers, Shawn Alderton, offers these suggestions for thoughtful gifts and date ideas, moving beyond the traditional trio of flowers, chocolates, and a fancy dinner.

Experiences Rather Than Things

For both new and established couples, an experience can be a better gift than something which will be eaten or put on a shelf and quickly forgotten. Having a fun day out is also an alternative to a crowded and expensive Valentine’s Day meal in a restaurant.

Taking your partner to a trendy new fitness class can be a fun way to break the ice. Getting to know each other under many different circumstances makes new relationships strong. Sharing a healthy activity together is likely to work up everyone’s appetite for a nice Valentine’s dinner.

Concert and theater tickets are a wonderful idea and will help you show your partner that you care and that you are listening to their thoughts and desires. If it is a new relationship and you don’t know all of your partner’s tastes, try discreetly talking to their friends to find out about what their favorite types of entertainment.

Another type of experience gift is visiting a local spa together. A couples’ massage is a romantic and thoughtful gift. Partners can even get manicures and pedicures together.

For a more creative experience, visit your local animal shelter together. Volunteering together is a great way to share your love with homeless pets. You may even find a special someone to bring home and complete your family.

Special Baked Goods

Either baking something yourself or getting a treat from an established local bakery can make your Valentine’s heart melt. Take the time to ask about their favorite flavors first, then surprise them with a delicious treat.

The presentation is just as important as taste. Put your treats in a beautiful box with a ribbon. Something handmade (or bakery-made) is a more personal gift than a prepackaged box of chocolates.

Love Poetry

This gift is for the more romantic couple. Buying a popular book of love poetry helps to show how much you care. If you are too shy to read the poems out loud, use sticky notes to mark your favorite pages. Your partner may keep these notes with the book, providing a sweet reminder of your first few months together.

Subscription Boxes

Subscription boxes are a trendy new gift, and you can find them in many different varieties to match everyone’s tastes and interests. A pet subscription box would be a perfect idea for anyone who is devoted to their furry friend and will show your partner that you care about them and what they love.

Try to Recreate Your First Date

For established couples, this can be a sweet and romantic Valentine’s Day idea. Do everything you can to make the evening like your first time together. If you can remember what you wore, what you ate, or what movie you watched, these would make your partner glow with nostalgia.

Make Valentine’s Day Unique

These ideas from Affluent Amore Matchmakers will help you create the perfect Valentine’s Day experience for your loved one. From experiences to thoughtful gifts, these lovely ideas will show your partner how much you care.

Take the time to find out about your partner’s likes and dislikes along with their personal interests, and tailor the gift to them specifically. It will be more romantic and heartfelt than going out and buying a card and flowers from the supermarket. Take the time to express your love to your partner every day.