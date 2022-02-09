Can you Get rid of your cellulite?

While cellulite is, without doubt, an unwelcome presence on your legs it is nothing to be ashamed of. Also, it isn’t something that you must simply eliminate. It is perfectly normal to have cellulite and if anything, more than 90% of women have it to some extent. It is caused when fat cells beneath the skin push past connective tissue, resulting in the dimpling of the skin. Because of the way cellulite is formed, it is not easy to eliminate it from your legs and other parts of the body. However, there are certain things you can do to reduce cellulite appearance on your legs. In this article, we take you through these tips and also tell you why a good anti-cellulite crème like Novigel could just be what you need. Continue reading to learn more.

What Causes Cellulite?

There is no known cause of what makes cellulite appear on the body. However, it is believed that the following factors play a role:

1. Hormones

Experts believe that hormones are central to cellulite appearance, especially in women. With the advancement in age and especially at the beginning of menopause, the estrogen levels in women start falling. This makes the circulation of blood to the connective tissues start decreasing. And with reduced blood flow, the amount of oxygen reaching the cells is decreased. It means less and less collagen is produced, which affects the speed of regeneration and repair. Since the connective issues are now as strong as they were, fats are visible through them.

2. Genes

Genetics affects blood circulation, metabolism, and fat distribution. All of the above things can lead to the formation of cellulite. It makes some individuals more genetically predisposed than others to having cellulite.

Unhealthy Lifestyle

Lack of physical exercise and poor nutrition make you more likely to have cellulite than people who live active lives and eat healthily. When you lead an unhealthy lifestyle, the chances of accumulating fat cells on your legs and thighs will be higher. Hence, the fats will push on your skin, making it dimple. Additionally, staying sedentary for long affects blood circulation, and when there is no proper blood flow, the regeneration and repair of your body will be impaired. Eating excess amounts of certain foods, especially processed foods and those high in salt or sugar can lead to the formation of cellulite.

Poor Blood Circulation

a healthy blood circulation means that the cells are getting the nutrients and energy needed for them to regenerate and repair. In the absence of proper blood circulation, the skin becomes weaker, which increases the chances of cellulite appearing.

What You Can Do To Get Rid Of Cellulite?

You are probably dying to find out proven methods of reducing cellulite without having to go under the knife. While cellulite is nearly impossible to completely get rid of, it does not mean you have to live with it. The following are some things you can do to make your cellulite less prevalent.

Choose the right product

If any anti-cellulite crème is to work for you, it’s imperative to choose the most appropriate product. Cellulite is categorized into three types. The first one is adipose cellulite which occurs when you have excess fat under the skin. The second one is called aqueous cellulite which tends to be triggered when there is too much water in the tissues of the skin. Lastly, there is fibrous cellulite that results from an overproduction of collagen.

Some anti-cellulite crèmes may be designed to tackle only a specific type of cellulite, and may not eliminate your problem. Make sure you choose a top, all-around product like Novigel. This crème-gel works on all cellulite types. It does not matter whether you have fibrous, aqueous, or adipose cellulite. It contains a perfect blend of ingredients that target the root cause of cellulite and wipe it out from there. When applied daily, it sculpts and firms the body, leaving your skin softer and smoother than it has ever been.

Boost the effects of your anti-cellulite product

You can also improve the effectiveness of your anti-cellulite product by applying it through massage. Combining self-massaging and a slimming product will go a long way in trimming down your figure. The process needs to be repeated severally daily. Novigel comes with a specific three-step self-massage method for applying the crème. The anti-cellulite crème reduces bloating in the thighs and calves, trims down excessive volume resulting from cellulite and encourages water elimination, and slims down the backside and hips by stimulating the natural lymphatic flow of the body. This gives you an effective, deep, anti-cellulite treatment that guarantees a flawless figure.

Can Exercise Eliminate Cellulite?

While exercise undoubtedly helps, it is not the be-all and end-all of cellulite clearing. Exercising helps to ensure healthy fat levels in the body and also is beneficial for muscle toning in cellulite areas and improving blood circulation. Improved blood circulation keeps your connective tissues and skin healthier, and also encourages the body to get rid of toxins.

Foods that exacerbate cellulite

There is no single diet or group of food that can be said to cause the appearance of cellulite. However, some food items may worsen the problem:

Alcohol

Alcohol and soft drinks tend to be high in sugars and encourage the storage of fats.

Salt-heavy foods

These include processed ready-to-eat foods that contain too much sodium. Sodium encourages water retention, which leads to bloating and enhances cellulite appearance.

Sugary foods

These include cakes and biscuits that encourage the body to store fat.

Instead, try eating a diet containing vitamin C, which boosts collagen that helps to give your skin a smooth appearance. Vitamin C is found in fruits like tomatoes, oranges, and kiwis, to mention but a few.

Conclusion

Cellulite is a big issue in women, with research showing that a whopping 90% of the ladies have it to some extent. But it does mean you are less healthy or beautiful. That said, if you want to reduce the appearance of cellulite on your thighs or calves, there are a few tips to help you. Eat well, exercise, and choose the appropriate anti-cellulite crème, like Novigel.