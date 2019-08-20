6 Brain-Boosting Nootropics to Improve Productivity

Nootropics are the latest buzz word in the supplement industry. Even if you’ve never heard the term before, you’ve probably consumed at least one type of nootropic without even knowing it.

Also known as “smart drugs,” nootropics are a class of chemicals – both natural and humanmade – that promise to give a cognitive boost. Here are six nootropics that you can use to boost your productivity today.

1. Caffeine

The most common and popular nootropic on the planet. That morning cup of coffee – which usually turns into four or five cups – tricks your brain into feeling less tired by blocking adenosine receptors.

Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychoactive substance on earth, and it’s not just found in coffee; you can also get caffeine from tea, cocoa, guarana, and kola nuts.

2. L-Theanine

L-theanine is an amino acid that affects brain nerve impulses and the release of neurotransmitters like GABA.

This amino acid is considered a nootropic because it has a unique effect on the brain: it acts as an anxiolytic. It means that it has a calming, soothing effect on the mind without making you feel drowsy.

L-theanine is useful for people battling anxiety or sleep issues. You can supplement this amino acid, but you can also get it naturally from tea.

3. Aniracetam

A humanmade nootropic, aniracetam acts as a cognitive enhancer and a stimulant. Its effects are similar to caffeine in that it can help you stay more awake and alert. It may also improve concentration and memory.

This nootropic is sometimes used in the treatment of:

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Alzheimer’s disease

Anxiety

Depression

Sleep disorders

Motion sickness

A few clinical trials have shown that aniracetam may help manage autism, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), sleep disorders, and ADHD.

Supplement ingredient manufacturers sell aniracetam like Wisepowder, and you can also find it in capsule form online.

4. Curcumin

Curcumin is the compound responsible for giving turmeric its yellow-orange color. This plant-based compound provides an immune system boost, but it also enhances neuroplasticity while improving mood, productivity, and memory. Curcumin may also reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.

Additionally, research has shown that the compound can increase serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain.

One important thing to note with curcumin is that the body has a difficult time absorbing it without amplifiers, like ground black pepper.

5. Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola Rosea is an adaptogen which helps improve the body’s stress response. Essentially, this natural herb helps the body handle stress more effectively and efficiently. It works by improving mood and decreasing feelings of burnout in highly-stressed and anxious individuals.

6. Creatine

Creatine is another amino acid that can help improve your cognitive function and productivity. This amino acid is used to make protein, but it also binds with phosphate to create a molecule that your brain can quickly use to fuel its cells.

The increased availability of energy for your brain cells can help improve your reasoning skills as well as your short-term memory.