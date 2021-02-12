The Best Tasting Pre-Workout Supplements

Thinking about starting to use pre-workout supplements? Join us now to figure out which ones taste best!

In recent years we see a significant rise in the popularity of pre-workout supplements. Indeed, there are some controversies around them, mainly regarding the side effects and necessity of using them. However, those who advocate the use of the best pre-workout supplements claim they are exceptionally beneficial for improving performance and overall fitness.

One of the main ingredients in most of these products is, of course, caffeine. The amounts vary depending on the product. However, in most popular supplements, you can find somewhere between 150 – 250 mg of caffeine per scoop. Now, although the primary ingredient is the same, as we said, pre-workouts include other ingredients that determine the taste.

With so many products available both offline and online, a common problem, plenty of people who are just starting to use pre-workout supplements face, is how to find one that fully satisfies their taste. We decided to help out our readers and did a bit of research to figure out pre-workout supplements work, and what the best tasting pre-workout is.

What Are Pre-Workout Supplements?

As the name says, these are products people use before the training session. They are designed to improve performance and fitness level. They are commonly sold in powder form. You are supposed to mix the powder with water or milk and drink it as a shake. Although we can’t say there is consistency when it comes to ingredients, usually beside the caffeine, you can find B vitamins, amino acids, creatine, etc. Manufacturers also often add artificial sweeteners, which can be an essential piece of information if you need to watch your calorie intake.

Are There Any Side Effects?

The main controversy regarding pre-workout supplements for muscle gain or weight loss, etc., refers to side effects. These products are generally safe, but as with any other medicine or supplement, they are not entirely risk–free. On that note, if you feel that you don’t have the energy to finish the workout, try first other things that might help – make sure you get enough sleep, eat properly, drink enough water, etc. If you, however, still feel that you need something else, you can try pre-workouts. If you are satisfied with the results and don’t experience any side effects, you can continue using them. These are the common side effects of pre-workout supplements, and if you experience them, it is better to stop using the product.

Jitters

Insomnia

Dehydration

Hypertension

Diarrhea

Best Tasting Pre Workouts

Bulk Powders Elevate

It is one of the healthy pre-workout supplements that contain twelve splendid ingredients. Besides other things, it comes with 200mg of caffeine, 10 g of vitargo, and 5 grams of citrulline malate, which combined offer splendid effects. It tastes like an orange beverage with a touch of mango. Plenty of people like it also because it is pretty simple to mix it, and it leaves a quite nice aftertaste. However, experts recommend that you take it on an empty stomach, so there is a high probability that you will be hungry during the workout.

Super Human Hulk Juice

Most of you would probably think that something called “hulk juice” must have the most sickening flavor ever. However, the reality is quite opposite – it is one of the best pre-workout supplements for women and men who want to train hard. The manufacturer here didn’t go after the idea of making the most potent product on the market. Instead, they focused more on making something that provides clean energy and an amazing pump. Hulk juice offers the taste of sour gummy bears.

Clean Energy (Coconut & Pineapple)

It is one of the best tasting organic pre-workout supplements on the market. Unlike many other organic products, the taste of this one feels natural and sweet, even though there aren’t any added sweeteners. The main ingredient is caffeine (around 80mg per scoop), which comes from organic green coffee beans. Other elements are coconut water, organic pineapple, matcha tea, and organic lemon.

BCAA Power Punch

It is one of the best pre and post-workout supplements for beginners. Besides, it is one of the rare products that you can use as a vegan as well. It is also excellent for those who take care of calorie intake since it doesn’t have any added sugar. It offers the taste of tangerine. It is recommended to mix to scoops with half a liter of water.

Final Word

That’s all about best tasting pre-workout supplements, folks. We have covered everything about the effects and listed some that taste splendidly. However, keep in mind that they do come with a pretty high amount of caffeine, and thus it is recommended that you consult with your healthcare provider before using them. Have you used these products before? What are your favorite flavors? What is your experience with pre-workout supplements?