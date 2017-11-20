9 Benefits of Oregano Oil

Oregano oil is extracted from the leaves of an oregano plant through the process of steam distillation. Oregano Oil was first used as a disinfectant by the Romans and Greeks who would apply it to the skin and wounds to treat infections. The Oregano plant originates from the Mediterranean region, but today it is grown and cultivated all over the world. It has various properties which are beneficial to humans and is considered as naturally antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antioxidant and also good for the digestive system. Below we go into more detail with regards to the many uses of this essential oil:

1. Fighting off colds

It’s not a particularly pleasant feeling when the symptoms of a cold, such as a sore throat or blocked nose, start to develop. The good news is Oregano Oil can be used to fight off the symptoms and make you feel better. The oil, as research has shown, helps to fight off the Staphylococcus aureus which is responsible for all the infections in the upper part of the respiratory tract. It can be used in many ways to help you feel better. A few drops of oil can be used in the diffuser or inhaled directly to relieve a stuffy nose. Using this essential oil in steam inhalators can help to loosen and drain off the mucus in your nose. If you suffer from a sore throat, mixing the oil drops with hot water before gargling can help ease off the pain.

2. Say goodbye to a cough

Constant coughing can make you feel frustrated and tired. Instead of using synthetic medication like antibiotics you can use this natural oil which enables you to treat your cough without any side effects. Whether it’s croup, bronchitis or a bacterial infection affecting your trachea and voice box, oregano oil is recommended for tackling all of them. It can be used with steam inhalation where you add a few drops of the oil to hot boiling water and inhale the steam with a towel draped over your head. It is also good at combating flu in addition to coughing. You can also use it with a balm to rub it over your chest to sleep in peace at night.

3. Fights off infections

Bacterial infections can be as bad as viral ones, and oregano oil can help fight them both. From infections of the skin to those that affect our gut, this essential oil has been used with great success in treating them all. Research has also shown that oregano oil helps with yeast infections too that often form in the vagina, stomach, and mouth. It is also beneficial to those of you suffering from that annoying fungus which is common on toenails and feet.

4. Improves gut health

Oregano Oil is probably best known for its use in promoting a healthy gut. It not only improves digestion but can also solve other problems which impact our gut health. Oregano Oil has proven successful at eradicating parasites that reside in our gut but also with a leaky gut syndrome that can allow toxins and other harmful bacteria to enter our bloodstream. Its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe an inflamed stomach lining and smooth out the process of digestion. You can also have a couple of drops of the essential oil with peppermint or lemon tea to help with digestion after a heavy feast.

5. Helps with skin conditions

This essential oil has been used with excellent results to treat various skin conditions, including; eczema, psoriasis, acne, rashes, itching, and candidiasis. Its natural anti-inflammatory and disinfectant properties can help soothe down the inflamed skin and fight off infections to prevent the condition from worsening. Furthermore, its antimicrobial properties are particularly effective against the bacteria that can cause an acne outbreak on our skin and helps to prevent infections that can be caused due to closed pores. It can be used with carrier oils or dabbed on to the skin after diluting it with water.

6. Regulates periods

Irregular menstruation can be very distressing for women. It affects not only their fertility but also their daily lives. Women have been using oregano oil for years to not only regulate their menses but also to delay the commencement of menopause. For those going through menopause, the oil helps regulate mood and hormones.

7. Makes the bones stronger

Aging can bring about mobility issues due to weakened bones and joints, applying oregano oil topically can help to strengthen the joints and reduce the inflammation caused due to arthritis. It can also be used after a rigorous workout to soothe muscles and prevent cramps.

8. Gives you better skin

Oregano oil is a natural antioxidant and when used on our skin can prevent wrinkles and delay the process of aging. The oil helps to neutralize the free radicals and protects the skin from other damaging agents too. Use it with other oils on a daily basis, and you’ll soon replace your expensive anti-aging cream with Oregano Oil.

9. Cancer Fighting Properties

In addition to the various other benefits of Oregano Oil, it also has cancer-fighting properties. Research has shown that the compound carvacrol in oregano oil is effective against cancer. It was found to prevent cell growth and cause the death of cancer cells in the lungs, breasts, and liver.