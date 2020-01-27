Are People Becoming More Health Conscious?

People are frightened. They don’t like it that some of the chronic diseases of lifestyle – cancer, diabetes, stroke, osteoporosis, and obesity – are claiming the lives of younger people from their family and friend circle.

Unfortunately, one has to come to the place where you decide to adopt a healthy lifestyle and eliminate these health risks that are claiming younger lives. So yes, with so many people dying of these diseases, people are indeed becoming more health-conscious.

Health-conscious people know too well that the risk of disease is higher for inactive people. Inactive people are twice as likely to die of heart disease as those who are active. We look at ways you can become more health-conscious.



Stop smoking

There are many reasons why people start to smoke in the first place – peer pressure and the desire to look cool. Some smoke to reduce tension and anxiety.

Many people don’t realize that each time they smoke a cigarette, they are inhaling a host of highly toxic chemicals that contribute towards cancer, emphysema, circulatory problems, and heart disease.

Research tells us that smokers who begin smoking in their teens and continue as adults have a 50% chance of dying from tobacco use. The good news for smokers is that if you stop smoking, your health will immediately start to improve.

Intermittent fasting and its benefits

There aren’t just one to two health benefits to fasting for the health-conscious person, but many evidence-based health benefits. This kind of eating pattern where you eat and fast over specific periods can have health benefits for your body and your brain.

One of these health benefits is that blood levels of insulin drop, and this facilitates fat burning. People are becoming more health-conscious when they learn about the health risks related to abdominal obesity – the fat around the stomach. Not only is this visceral fat most unpleasant to look at, but it is also downright uncomfortable.

This fat is dangerous and is linked to cardiovascular disease and even Alzheimer’s disease. This alone spurs the health-conscious person to look at a guide to intermittent fasting as it can help them lose weight and help them live a longer, healthier life.



Rest and restoration with sleep

Sleep is vital for providing rest and restoration, physically and mentally. Life in the 21st century is hectic, with our days being packed with activities. The health-conscious person knows that if you want to have a good night’s rest, you should try and go to bed and get up at the same time every day.

Make sure that your bedroom is uncluttered, quiet, and comfortable. Use a firm mattress and a good pillow. It can be not very easy, but try and stay away from alcohol and caffeine at least 4 hours before you go to bed. If you are stressed and have anxieties on your mind, deal with those issues that are causing your anxiety before you hit the sack.

Nutrition for health

All the chronic diseases of lifestyle are associated with an unbalanced, excessive diet. Health-conscious people are beginning to realize that nutrition is one of the changeable risk factors for chronic diseases. They are making every effort to choose different kinds of foods when they go shopping, and they are also preparing their food differently, too.

If you want help with identifying- and making changes to your nutrition as you try to evade the diseases that are claiming so many lives, consult a qualified dietician, and you’ll be amazed at how energized you feel.