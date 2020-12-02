Alternatives to Dentures

If you’ve been using dentures for years and are on the lookout for something different, or if you’ve recently begun to consider options for replacing missing teeth and would like to avoid dentures, then you’ll be pleased to know there are a couple of alternatives available that you might find to your liking.

Dentures can often be fairly high maintenance, and many users can never quite get used to the feel of them. And while they can help to restore speech, eating ability, or a smile, they typically can’t do it quite as well as other options for replacement teeth.

One popular alternative to dentures is the dental bridge. In essence, a dental bridge is a bridge of crowns that fills the gap of one or more missing teeth. The teeth adjacent to the missing tooth will usually need to be replaced with crowns too, although natural teeth can sometimes support a dental bridge. These are known as abutment teeth, and the one or more false teeth in the middle are known as pontics. Most false teeth in a dental bridge will be made of porcelain, gold, a metal alloy, or a mix of all.

While a dental bridge will be both functional and reliable and is a relatively simple and non-surgical option for missing teeth, it can’t provide a permanent solution or one free of any additional dental hygiene requirements. Dental bridges will need to be replaced every 10 to 15 years or so, and by the nature of their design, they can be more susceptible to hygiene-related issues than other alternatives.

If you want a permanent solution that fully mimics all aspects of the rest of your natural teeth, without any of the pesky factors involved with dentures or a dental bridge, there’s only one place to turn:

Dental Implants

Arguably the best alternative to dentures of all is the dental implant. With dental implants, you can completely recapture the look, feel, and function of your natural teeth, far better than you otherwise could with dentures or a dental bridge.

Dental implants are made up of three main parts, and they break down as follows:

— The titanium screw: The titanium screw is the implant itself. This is screwed tightly down into the jawbone, where it acts as a root for the artificial tooth. Thanks to being a strong and lightweight metal, as well as its ability to get along well with the surrounding tissue, titanium are the best material to use. In some cases where bone loss has occurred, a bone graft may be necessary to ensure that there’s enough surface area for the titanium screw to do its thing, and allow osseointegration (the process where the jawbone, surrounding gum tissue, and titanium implant all heal and fuse together) to be successful.

— The abutment: The next part of the dental implant is the abutment. The abutment sits on top of the implant and provides a connection point for the crown.

— The crown: The crown is the final part of the dental implant, and is the piece that will ultimately serve the job of being your replacement tooth. Crowns are typically made of porcelain or ceramic and will function, look, and feel no different from the rest of your natural teeth. Crowns can come in several forms, from a single tooth to two teeth supported by one implant, to a whole set of teeth supported by four implants.

There are a few main types of dental implants available, depending on the number of teeth that need replacing. These include:

— Single implant: As the name would suggest, a single implant will be used when only the one lost or damaged tooth needs replacing. One titanium screw will be inserted into the jawbone, and a crown will be attached on top.

— Implant-supported bridge: An implant-supported bridge can replace several side-by-side missing teeth with just one or two implants. If you needed to replace two teeth for example, then this could be done with just one implant beneath one of the teeth, and a crown made to look like two teeth. If three teeth needed to be replaced, then you could do so with two implants to support the outer two teeth, with a bridge of three teeth secured tightly on top.

— Full mouth dental implants: When it comes to a full-mouth restoration, there are a couple of options for achieving it. Firstly there’s the all-on-4 option. This is when 4 implants are installed—two on top and two on the bottom—and some small pop studs are placed on top. A full set of removable dentures can then be clicked into position and removed whenever cleaning or repairs are necessary. There’s also the option of a fixed bridge. With a fixed bridge, 4 to 6 implants can support a full set of 12 teeth on zirconia, porcelain, or metal bridge. This solution will only be removable by your dentist though, and they may need to do so from time to time to ensure it’s clean and properly maintained.

Many great benefits are associated with dental implants, from their ability to perfectly mimic natural teeth, their permanence, and their lowered risk of succumbing to conditions such as gum disease or decay.

