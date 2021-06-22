8 Popular Things to Do Online During Lockdown

With the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 2020, the daily lives of billions around the world have been turned upside-down. Many of us started working from home; museums, theaters, and cinemas were closed, and all public gatherings were canceled. As a result, we were stuck inside our homes with a lot of time we didn’t know what to do with.

Luckily, technological advancements have reached a point where we could do almost anything online. With many lockdown measures still in place, we’re bringing you eight of the most popular online activities you can try to pass the time and even learn new skills.

Do Online Quizzes

If you are a curious person who likes to gather knowledge and show it off, doing online quizzes might be the right thing for you. Whether you’d like to test your knowledge on a particular topic, do a personality test, or simply have fun, there are plenty of options for you out there. Buzzfeed has a good collection of fun and random quizzes on different topics, and you can also visit the QuizBreaker website for a list of the ten best quizzes online.

Play Online Poker

Card game fans have been particularly affected by the anti-COVID measures since they couldn’t get together with their friends to play or visit a local casino for a casual game or participation in a tournament.

However, with the help of online poker clients that you can access on both mobile and desktop devices, players don’t have to miss out on anything. What’s more, the best online poker sites offer exclusive promotions that can increase your winning opportunities.

Learn a Language

Have you ever thought about how cool it would be to know another language but could never find the time to study or take classes? With more free time on our hands, lockdown is the perfect time to start, and with innovative online resources available, you can learn without leaving the comfort of your home.

Using apps like Duolingo, Rosetta Stone, and Mindsnacks, you can learn almost any language there is. These apps offer a fun and interactive experience, and most language learners enjoy using them. On top of that, you can impress your friends by learning a fictional language such as High Valyrian or Klingon.

Take a Cooking Class

While we’re on the topic of practical but fun things, we should mention online cooking classes. Although most of us normally don’t have time to cook, we know that nothing beats a homemade meal made with fresh ingredients. Not to mention the fun and creativity involved in the process! The internet is packed with free and paid cooking classes teaching you all kinds of different skills. You just need to choose the one that suits your preferences.

Visit Virtual Museums

If you miss traveling and learning about different cultures, you can try visiting virtual museums. With the help of online virtual tours, you will have dozens of the most famous museums around the world right at your fingertips. Google Art and Culture has teamed up with over 500 museums to bring you an unforgettable experience from the comfort of your home.

You can visit establishments like the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Musée d’Orsay in Paris, Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Guggenheim Museum in New York, and the British Museum in London, among many others.

Take a Virtual Tour of the World’s Famous Landmarks

Just like virtual museum tours, visiting the world’s famous landmarks in a virtual space can help soothe your itchy feet. No matter what kinds of places you enjoy visiting, you can take your pick among the many available options. For example, you can take virtual tours of theme parks such as Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, explore the Great Wall of China, climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower, check into the Legoland hotel, or go behind the scenes at Universal Studios.

Take a Tour of NASA’s Facilities

If the above virtual tours don’t seem exciting enough, taking a tour of NASA’s facilities is something you won’t want to miss. Simply visit NASA’s official website under “NASA at Home,” and you will discover options for exploring the agency’s control centers, laboratories, watch the creation of the Mars Perseverance Rover, take a 4K tour of the Moon, witness the RS-25 Rocket engine testing, go on a tour of the International Space Station, and much more.

Watch Zoo Live Streams

Animal lovers will be thrilled to hear that they can watch the daily lives of their favorite animals live-streamed from some of the biggest zoos in the world. Get in touch with nature and our animal companions currently residing at the San Diego Zoo, Smithsonian’s National Zoo, the Houston Zoo, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Edinburgh Zoo, and many other facilities worldwide.

Conclusion

Although our lives have dramatically changed due to the restrictive measures against the coronavirus, there is no need for the time spent at home to be tiresome and boring. Regardless of your interests and preferences, you can find an online activity to help you stay in touch with the outside world while reducing physical contact with others.