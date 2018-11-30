7 Skin Conditions You Must Never Ignore

When it comes to health, most people are paying attention to physical health only and ignoring the skin. In reality, skin health is also playing an equivalent role.
All types of skin problems have different symptoms and causes that the experts are paying attention to. Some individuals are not focusing on all these problems, and they start ignoring the unfavorable skin conditions.
If you want healthy skin, then you should not make a mistake and try to take things seriously. You should have proper knowledge related to these factors. Now I’m going to mention different types of skin conditions that you definitely should not ignore.
1. Acne
Sometimes, the hair follicles are getting clogged with different types of things such as – oil (sebum) or dead skin cells. Due to these things, there are some unfavorable conditions for the skin appearing with pimples, whiteheads & blackheads.
If you are facing these issues again and again on the skin, then it is acne. This particular condition can also be considered as the acne vulgaris. Neck, shoulders, back & chest are some areas affected with it.
Symptoms
- Whiteheads
- Blackheads
- Pimples
- Papules
- Nodules
- Cystic lesions
In case all these types of signs are appearing on the skin repeatedly, then you should consult with an expert. These are some signs or symptoms of having acne.
Causes
- Hormonal imbalances
- Consumption of lithium, androgen or corticosteroids components
- Stress
- Wearing helmets or tight collars
- Unbalanced diet
- History of family
These are some common reasons by which acne related issues may appear on the face. For dealing with the issue and treat it, the individuals should be focused on the experts’ advice only.
2. Rosacea
Rosacea is a kind of skin disease or condition. It can be considered as a chronic disease for the skin. The individuals those get affected with it are not able to treat it completely. Proper medication can reduce the chances or symptoms of the issues only.
For some individuals, rosacea is creating embarrassing or bothersome skin conditions. There are total four types of rosacea;
- Papulopustular rosacea
- Erthematotelangiectatic rosacea
- Ocular rosacea
- Rhinophyma
The individuals may get affected with more than one type of rosacea at a time.
Symptoms
- Facial swelling
- Visible blood vessels
- Pus-filled pimples
- Small red bumps
- Flushing & blushing cheeks, forehead, nose & chin
- Swollen, red & watery eyes
- Persistent redness on the face’s central part
- Coarse, dry & thick skin
These are some common symptoms in all types of rosacea. There are also some specific ones that are representing or giving signs related to a particular type.
Causes
- Eating spicy food
- Intense workout
- Anxiety or stress
- Caffeinated or alcoholic drinks
- Exposure to sunlight or wind
- Exposure to extreme temperatures
The rosacea can be triggered without any kind of issue. The blood flow on the skins gets increased and lead to different types of problems.
3. Malar rash
The malar rash is also named as the butterfly rash. Mainly the name is given by its different types of patterns. If we talk about the appearance of the rash, then it completely provides purplish and red appearance.
Most commonly, nose bridge and cheeks areas are affected by the malar rash. There are numerous factors responsible. Then the individuals are required to take proper medical help for complete treatment.
Symptoms
- Fatigue
- Seizures
- Convulsions
- Burning sensation
Numerous other symptoms can be detected for Malar rash. No one should ignore its symptoms and try to undertake the required treatment as soon as possible.
Causes
- The skin comes in contact with UV rays
- Autoimmune diseases
- Infections due to bacteria
- Deficiency of vitamin
- Genetic disorders
- Inflammatory conditions of the skin
4. Melasma
Melasma is a specific condition which becomes a reason for skin hyperpigmentation. Mainly it is the condition in which the skin is getting darker. It happens by melanin production.
Symptoms
- Patches on nose bridge, forehead, cheeks, chin & upper lips.
This particular symptom is enough to detect that the individual is facing the melasma. These symptoms are commonly appearing in the females only. You can see the patches on both sides of your face. You may see these patches on forearms or neck also.
Causes
- Hormone therapy
- Birth control pills
- Stress
5. Warts
Warts are a type of bumps. Bumps appear on the hands, face, fingers or legs. The outer layer of the skin starts overgrowing.
Symptoms
- Lumps or bumps on different areas of the body
The areas on your body that change; neck, face, feet, eyes, genital or pubic areas.
6. Melanoma
It is a kind of skin cancer that affects the pigment-producing cells of the skin. These types of cells are also known as the melanocytes.
Symptoms
- Blurry vision
- Itchiness
- Tenderness
Causes
- UV radiations
- Many moles
- Weak immune system
7. Non-melanoma skin cancer
In these types of cancers, various non-healing spots appear.
Symptoms
- Red skin patches
- Yellow patches
- Bumps
Causes
- Fragile or fair skin
- Previous skin cancer
- HPV
- Weak immune system
You should pay attention to all these problems related to the skin conditions and associated factors to stay on the safe side.