7 Skin Conditions You Must Never Ignore

When it comes to health, most people are paying attention to physical health only and ignoring the skin. In reality, skin health is also playing an equivalent role.

All types of skin problems have different symptoms and causes that the experts are paying attention to. Some individuals are not focusing on all these problems, and they start ignoring the unfavorable skin conditions.

If you want healthy skin, then you should not make a mistake and try to take things seriously. You should have proper knowledge related to these factors. Now I’m going to mention different types of skin conditions that you definitely should not ignore.

1. Acne

Sometimes, the hair follicles are getting clogged with different types of things such as – oil (sebum) or dead skin cells. Due to these things, there are some unfavorable conditions for the skin appearing with pimples, whiteheads & blackheads.

If you are facing these issues again and again on the skin, then it is acne. This particular condition can also be considered as the acne vulgaris. Neck, shoulders, back & chest are some areas affected with it.

Symptoms

Whiteheads

Blackheads

Pimples

Papules

Nodules

Cystic lesions

In case all these types of signs are appearing on the skin repeatedly, then you should consult with an expert. These are some signs or symptoms of having acne.

Causes

Hormonal imbalances

Consumption of lithium, androgen or corticosteroids components

Stress

Wearing helmets or tight collars

Unbalanced diet

History of family

These are some common reasons by which acne related issues may appear on the face. For dealing with the issue and treat it, the individuals should be focused on the experts’ advice only.

2. Rosacea

Rosacea is a kind of skin disease or condition. It can be considered as a chronic disease for the skin. The individuals those get affected with it are not able to treat it completely. Proper medication can reduce the chances or symptoms of the issues only.

For some individuals, rosacea is creating embarrassing or bothersome skin conditions. There are total four types of rosacea;

Papulopustular rosacea

Erthematotelangiectatic rosacea

Ocular rosacea

Rhinophyma

The individuals may get affected with more than one type of rosacea at a time.

Symptoms

Facial swelling

Visible blood vessels

Pus-filled pimples

Small red bumps

Flushing & blushing cheeks, forehead, nose & chin

Swollen, red & watery eyes

Persistent redness on the face’s central part

Coarse, dry & thick skin

These are some common symptoms in all types of rosacea. There are also some specific ones that are representing or giving signs related to a particular type.

Causes

Eating spicy food

Intense workout

Anxiety or stress

Caffeinated or alcoholic drinks

Exposure to sunlight or wind

Exposure to extreme temperatures

The rosacea can be triggered without any kind of issue. The blood flow on the skins gets increased and lead to different types of problems.

3. Malar rash

The malar rash is also named as the butterfly rash. Mainly the name is given by its different types of patterns. If we talk about the appearance of the rash, then it completely provides purplish and red appearance.

Most commonly, nose bridge and cheeks areas are affected by the malar rash. There are numerous factors responsible. Then the individuals are required to take proper medical help for complete treatment.

Symptoms

Fatigue

Seizures

Convulsions

Burning sensation

Numerous other symptoms can be detected for Malar rash. No one should ignore its symptoms and try to undertake the required treatment as soon as possible.

Causes

The skin comes in contact with UV rays

Autoimmune diseases

Infections due to bacteria

Deficiency of vitamin

Genetic disorders

Inflammatory conditions of the skin

4. Melasma

Melasma is a specific condition which becomes a reason for skin hyperpigmentation. Mainly it is the condition in which the skin is getting darker. It happens by melanin production.

Symptoms

Patches on nose bridge, forehead, cheeks, chin & upper lips.

This particular symptom is enough to detect that the individual is facing the melasma. These symptoms are commonly appearing in the females only. You can see the patches on both sides of your face. You may see these patches on forearms or neck also.

Causes

Hormone therapy

Birth control pills

Stress

5. Warts

Warts are a type of bumps. Bumps appear on the hands, face, fingers or legs. The outer layer of the skin starts overgrowing.

Symptoms

Lumps or bumps on different areas of the body

The areas on your body that change; neck, face, feet, eyes, genital or pubic areas.

6. Melanoma

It is a kind of skin cancer that affects the pigment-producing cells of the skin. These types of cells are also known as the melanocytes.

Symptoms

Blurry vision

Itchiness

Tenderness

Causes

UV radiations

Many moles

Weak immune system

7. Non-melanoma skin cancer

In these types of cancers, various non-healing spots appear.

Symptoms

Red skin patches

Yellow patches

Bumps

Causes

Fragile or fair skin

Previous skin cancer

HPV

Weak immune system

You should pay attention to all these problems related to the skin conditions and associated factors to stay on the safe side.