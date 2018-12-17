7 Sexy Tips On How To Set Up Your Bedroom

It’s common knowledge that our environment has an influence on our realities and the way we feel. If you could stand some improvements in the bedroom, there are some fantastic ways that you can improve your romantic life, and most of them are so simple and easy to do. Things can get stale if you don’t change them up every now and then. We have some 7 sexy tips about how to set up your bedroom for better sex.

1. Turn your bedroom into a sacred space

A bedroom that is filled with work equipment, dirty laundry or piled high with miscellaneous items doesn’t create a romantic mood. Find another place to store these items and make your bedroom your romantic sanctuary. Remove the things that remind you of work and create a comfortable and clean space that is reserved for sleeping and romance. [1]

2. Decorate with equality

Since there are two of you in the relationship, if you’re living with a partner, decorate the room to be relaxing and sexy. Make sure to include things that make you feel special and things that make your partner feel equally special. When it’s a space that both of you are comfortable in, the sparks are more likely to ignite into flames. Creating equality in the physical outlay of the bedroom can be symbolic of your relationship.

3. Make the bedroom smell inviting

There are many different kinds of sexy scents that you can invest in for your bedroom. It’s a good idea to choose scents that you both like. A word of warning though. When browsing through the various aromatherapy scents available, look for one that creates a sense of calmness but one that also invigorates you. When you feel more invigorated, you’re more likely to have an energetic intimate encounter. The sense of smell has a powerful influence on our sexual appetites and desire. Find a scent that you both agree upon, find a good quality diffuser or lightly scented candles and lightly scent your bedroom. A few tips on relaxing scents are jasmine, vanilla, tea tree oil, and lavender. Energizing scents are rosemary, citrus, orange, and lemon.

4. Keep the temperature a little cool

A room that is too warm can make you both feel sleepy. It can also interfere with the quality of an erection. The ideal temperature for a sexy bedroom is slightly cool. This can help to stimulate both partners and keep the heat down until your raise it naturally. The perfect temperature setting is between 67-70 degrees Fahrenheit. You’ll also enjoy a better quality of sleep.

5. Choose sexy bedding

The bedding that you choose can have a major influence on your emotions and how sexy you feel. The sheets should be soft and inviting, and they should fit the mattress snugly. The comforter or duvet and pillows should be attractive in a style that you both like and remember that sexy colors include reds or reds mixed with a little black or some other color that is not white. Color matters and so does style. When your bed is attractively styled and has an inviting ambiance, it creates the environment for the perfect intimate encounter because of the profound psychological effect. [2]

6. Keep massage oil within reach

Sensual massages can greatly enhance sexual encounters. They are an amazing aid in setting the mood and for heating things up quickly. [3] A long and luxurious massage in all the right places can help both partners to connect more deeply, and it’s a fun way to engage in sexy mutual foreplay. If you’re not sure which type of massage oil to use, here’s a fun fact. Coconut oil can be used as both massage oil and as an intimate lubricant. Juniper massage oil has a way of heating things up in the southern regions. Oils that contain orange, lemon, and other citrus scents can awaken the senses more fully and enhance your sense of awareness. If you prefer an earthier scent, rosemary massage oil will have the same effect. You may want to experiment with a variety of massage oils to find the ones that each of you likes the most.

7. Invest in classy candles

Candles can create a soft and romantic mood in any room of the house. They’re particularly stimulating in the bedroom. They soften sharp images and throw a radiant glow around the room. Choose candles that are specially designed to give off low levels of smoke. They must also be placed in safe areas, so they do not cause a fire when things get rowdy in the bedroom. You can place them in strategic locations, so they provide just the right amount of light to enhance the view you have of one another when you’re getting intimate. Soft candlelight can make everything look warmer, fuzzier and more inviting.

