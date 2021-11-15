5 Tips To Maintaining & Cleaning Outdoor Furniture

Having an outdoor space in your home is a real luxury. You can curate it into the ideal hangout spot to relax and unwind after a hard day’s work. An outdoor space is fully leveraged with the right kind of furniture to suit the ambiance, floor space, and your idea of comfort. Once bought, outdoor furniture requires a moderate amount of cleaning and maintenance. Caring for outdoor furniture not only helps them last longer but also upholds the aesthetics of your home. If you’re wondering how to get started on the care for your outdoor furniture, here are five simple practices that need to be part of your door maintenance schedule.

Wipe Clean Everyday

Thankfully, modern outdoor furniture bought from a top-rated seller requires a simple cleaning regime. Maintaining outdoor wicker furniture most often involves using a modest cotton cloth and some water to wipe clean. You can do this twice a week to maintain the finish and lustre of your furniture. If there is a stubborn build-up of dirt, you can add mild diluted soap to the mix.

Use Appropriate Cleaning Agents

Invest in cleaning products that are suitable for outdoor furniture. Regular cleaning solutions may have chemical agents that aren’t suitable for outdoor furniture. Using the wrong products can cause permanent damage to the surface, texture, and colour of your furniture.

Regulate Humidity & Sunlight Indoors

Radical and frequent changes in humidity can reduce the lifespan of outdoor furniture. It is important to protect your home against weather of all kinds. Exercise humidity control in your home to ensure furniture doesn’t lose its texture and finish. Durable outdoor wicker furniture made of rattan is generally damage-free from sunlight and humidity. Even so, it is always a good idea to take certain precautions to maintain the sheen, texture, and natural look of outdoor furniture. Avoid direct sunlight on wooden flooring as repeated sun exposure can change the colour and texture of wood. Invest in drapes that block out direct sunlight in peak hours.

Buy From A Reputed Manufacturer

When you buy your outdoor furniture from a reputed manufacturer, they most likely offer guidance on the maintenance and upkeep of your new outdoor furniture. Wicker Furniture Direct has easy-to-maintain rattan furniture and simple guidelines on how to keep your purchase as good as new for years to come.

Avoid Placing Food/Appliances on Furniture

Directly placing food, ashtrays, fixtures or other electrical appliances on furniture can cause surface damage due to the heat emanating from the appliance. Place a rubber mat or a carpet below appliances to protect wood flooring from heat and stains over time. Even better, invest in a centre table to match your furniture that can round off the entire experience of a lounge beautifully. This table will certainly come in handy when you wish to play host to friends in your outdoor area.

Now that we have you covered, we know you’re ready to furnish your outdoor space into an elegant spot in your home that’s ideal for you and your guests to lounge in.