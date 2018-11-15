5 Tips That Can Help You Live Longer

Any doctor will tell you that it’s much easier to prevent health issues than to reverse them. As we get older, our bodies change and our vital power decline.

But chronological and biological age may differ. We may see a 40-year-old who already looks like he’s 60, and a 60-year-old who looks like he’s 40. While genes are responsible for aging for only 20 percent, the remaining 80 percent depend on environmental and lifestyle factors which a human can control. Simply put, every person can lead the longer and healthier life if he or she wants it. The secrets are quite well-known.

1. Quit smoking

Nowadays more and more people are switching from traditional cigarettes to vape kits. That’s because modern smokers are more health-conscious than ever.

This point tops the list as smoking is the number one preventable cause of death in Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It harms almost every organ of the body and causes many severe health issues, from heart disease to cancer.

One study published in the American Journal of Public Health revealed that women who quit tobacco by age 35 add from 6 to 8 years to their lives. No doubt, smoking cessation is the most beneficial action you can take regardless of the age.

Of course, a refusal from tobacco isn’t easy. Many experts highlight vaping as an effective for those who have been struggling with a habit for a long time. People can’t stop smoking for two reasons:

They are addicted to nicotine

They are used to smoking in certain daily situations

A vape starter kit provides different nicotine levels to choose, and what is the most important thing, a vapor is almost clean from the toxic chemicals found in tobacco smoke.

For people who light up their cigarettes because it’s a part of their routine, a best vape starter kit is a great alternative. Vaping mimics the act of smoking, it actually looks the same. Thus, a person doesn’t feel uncomfortable due to the abrupt loss of the habit.

2. Adopt a healthier diet

The types and quality of foods you consume influences not only your weight. Nutrition affects your metabolism, insulin production, leptin release and a whole bunch of other hormonal and chemical balances. So, a proper diet can not only help you get fit and stay in shape but also extend the length and quality of your life.

Science tells us that it’s true. Several studies reveal that a healthy diet helps to avoid ailments that haunt people more as they grow older, including heart disease, cancer, hypertension, and cataracts.

A recent study conducted by a group of European researchers found out the foods that reduced the risk of mortality. They appeared to be:

whole grains

vegetables

fruits

nuts

fish

The results are not surprising. They confirm the basis of every healthy diet.

It’s important to find your perfect balance between calories in and calories out. Overeating is bad. Dan Buettner, who researches longevity all around the world, found that the oldest Japanese people stop eating when they are feeling about 80% full. St. Louis University researchers also discovered that eating less slows the aging process.

One shouldn’t forget about water balance. Nutritionists recommend drinking 6-8 glasses of water every day.

3. Exercise regularly

Daily exercise is one of the things that make us closer to a fountain of youth. Numerous studies prove that it is highly beneficial for health. Physical activity has many positive effects, including:

weight loss

building and maintaining strong muscles and bones

a boost of energy levels

lower risk of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease

slower skin aging

better brain function

You don’t need to live in a gym to add years to your life. Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a spokesperson for the American Heart Association, says that even moderate exercise, such as brisk walking for 30 minutes a day, is enough.

4. Sleep Enough

How do you think, what’s the ideal number of hours a human should sleep each night to ensure health, longevity, and happiness? Most people say: “The more, the better.”

However, having a good night’s sleep doesn’t necessarily mean getting more Zzzzs. It rather means sleeping the right amount.

While it’s important to have a rest after a busy day, sleeping too much can be harmful. Those who spend more than 8 hours in bed every night will have a considerably higher death risk than those who don’t.

Sleeping about 8 hours is just what you need. It will:

improve your immune system function

increase your brain function

make you more productive at the gym

If you are a late-night-party-goer, you should know that resting less than 4 hours won’t boost your longevity. Lack of sleep puts a person at higher risk of such health conditions as heart diseases and depression.

5. Stay positive

A Bible verse that relates to Proverbs 17:22 says: “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.”

Indeed, negative feelings are associated with poor health. Grief, stress, anxiety, and depression are linked with a higher risk of inflammation, heart disease, cancer, and even premature death.

Do optimistic people have stronger health than their pessimistic peers? The answer is yes.

A study published in “Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being” shows that positive moods may help to live a healthier and longer life. Researchers found out that cheerfulness can limit the release of stress-related hormones, which cause low blood pressure and decrease the risk of developing chronic diseases.

An additional study revealed that happy people reduced their risk of early death by 50 percent compared to their more skeptical counterparts.

Appreciate the amazing things happening all around you. Smile more. And you will not only increase a span of life but greatly improve its quality.

So, have a good sleep, enjoy the best vape, eat your healthy meal, take a walk, and see how your mood and vitality will improve!