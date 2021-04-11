5 Simple Lifestyle Changes to Maintain a Healthy Thyroid

An estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease, while more than 12% of the US population will develop the condition during their lifetime, according to an article by American Thyroid Association (ATA) . It can lead to constipation, dry skin, a puffy face, weight gain, muscle weakness while increasing your sensitivity to cold. Therefore, it is important to address the situation at the earliest.

The good news is that there are plenty of treatment and patient care options available. One of the most significant ones is resorting to superfoods. Organic Irish sea moss capsules can help ease hypothyroidism and protect other glands in the body while regulating metabolism and digestion, say experts at Nooshield Nutraceutical. Apart from adding sea moss vitamins to your diet, consider making these simple lifestyle changes for added benefits.

Reduce Soy Consumption

A certain chemical found in soy products like soy milk or edamame might hurt your thyroid’s ability to produce hormones, particularly if you do not get sufficient iodine, according to an article on WebMD . Therefore, if you lack iodine, consume plants and fish rich in this mineral. This way, soy should not be a cause of concern anymore. Don’t forget to add Irish sea moss pills to enhance the results.

Practice Yoga Daily

Yoga brings unlimited benefits to your thyroid. Go for supported shoulder stand, plow pose, fish pose, legs-up-the-wall pose, cat-cow pose, camel pose, cobra pose, and upward bow, according to an article by Healthline . These might balance out the thyroid and improve its functions. However, know that it is not a substitute for Irish sea moss Bladderwrack capsules or medications. Breathing and aerobic exercises are also helpful.

Get Proper Rest

Hypothyroidism can lead to lousiness and fatigue which can be prevented with proper sleep. Calm yourself down, keep your bedroom dark, maintain a cool temperature and avoid nighttime feasting, according to an article by Everyday Health . This way you will be able to rest for at least 8-9 hours daily and stay in good health. However, do not consume Irish moss supplements before sleeping. This is because sleep slows down digestion and might not result in inefficient absorption of nutrients.

Manage Stress

If you already have hypothyroidism, stress can worsen the condition. Excess cortisol makes your thyroid gland work harder to produce the hormones which can lead to hormonal imbalances and compromise your immune system, according to an article by Healthgrades Operating Company . Therefore, take up yoga, music therapy, artistic courses or nature walks at least 3-4 times a week to keep your nerves calm and relaxed.

Exercise Regularly

Sea moss health benefits start to show up when paired with other factors. Exercise is one of the most important ones which ensure weight management and hormonal balance to improve thyroid. Therefore, try to get some swimming, jogging, running or hiking in your free time. This is the most natural remedy besides Irish sea moss pills to manage thyroid.

Learn about sea moss nutritional benefits, focus on your body posture and educate yourself for a positive outlook. These go a long way to keep your thyroid levels under control.