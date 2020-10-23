5 Healthy Habits To Harbour During The Quarantine

While the world is struggling with an ongoing pandemic, the one thing that everyone can do is practice self-care. Look into your own life and try and find habits that you have always wanted to let go of.

Switching from cigarettes to vape , going out and socializing, reducing the constant habit of being angry, there are several things that we need to work on ourselves. And, what better time than now?

Here, we have listed out a few healthy habits that you can foster within yourself during this quarantine.

Reduced screen time

We don’t realize how much technology is affecting our lives. We are hooked to our phones from the moment we wake up and till the moment we go to sleep. Reducing screen time will directly affect your physical and mental well-being.

The lesser your screen time, the more likely you will sleep earlier. The better you sleep, the better your metabolism and overall well-being. So, in a way, you are contributing more to your life span with this habit.

Get more physically active

That idea in the back of your mind of hitting the gym one day? Make it happen now. Sign up for a gym membership near you and get running on that treadmill. Take your health into your own hands and make the best out of it.

If you stay physically active, the same directly impacts your physical well-being and indirectly improves your mental well-being with the release of endorphins.

Stop procrastinating

It doesn’t matter whether you are a student, a mother, or a businessman, you need to overcome this habit. The moment you stop procrastinating, you will find yourself being more productive and a step towards achieving your goals.

There are several ways you can get rid of procrastination. Plan set deadlines and push yourself to get the work done instead of relying on tomorrow.

Pay attention to your dental health

All of us are cautious about our general health but how often do you prioritize your dental health? How many times have you visited your dentist for a regular check-up? Our oral health is just as important and taking good care of it is extremely important.

Brush twice a day and floss every single time. Visit your dentists now and then for check-ups too.

Start eating healthy

A healthy diet doesn’t have to be just salads. It can be anything you cook at home minus the junk food. The moment you start including more vegetables, lean protein, and legumes in your diet, you will start seeing a drastic change in your physical and mental well-being.

Eating healthy improves your gut health, keeping your metabolism in check, and keeping you healthy, in general.

How many of these habits are you planning on getting on board with? Always remember to prioritize your well-being above anyone else’s. Even though this quarantine is a very hard time for a lot of people, you need to make the best out of the worst, and harboring these new habits could be it.