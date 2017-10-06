3 Yoga Poses for Complete Beginners

Yoga is one of the most relaxing and soothing ways to look after healthy mind and soul. Not just that it is also the basis of looking into the pathways through which one can uphold good posture. There are many other advantages because of which yoga is concerned as the synergy between breathing and concentration. In this article, we have discussed seven yoga poses that are excellent for the beginners.

Yoga Pose Number 1: Warrior Pose:

First and foremost, it is essential to know about perks of this pose. Physical weariness goes away with this pose. Also, it is the best yoga pose for legs where hips, gluteus, muscles, arms, shoulders, and chest are mainly geared up and powered. Furthermore, it is one of those poses that work on each and every muscle of the body. Therefore, it must be taken by the beginners.

Now comes the question as to how to do the exercise. So here it is mentioned in steps:

Stand straight with some distance. Now take out the left foot slightly inward and the right foot outward in the ninety degrees. The third step is to place hands near the hips and relax shoulders as much as possible. Now, put your palms down and keep hands on the sides of the hips. Keep knee over the ankle, and curve right now to the ninety degrees. Stay like that for a minute while looking straight. Move the right foot and do same with the other foot. In other words, swap the sides. Repeat it for another one minute.

Yoga Pose Number 2: Mountain Pose:

Mountain pose is a perfect one for beginners who are into yoga for the very first time. Benefits one can receive with this pose are mentioned below:

Mountain pose supports posture and also fortifies knees, thighs, and ankles.

It has the potential to increase steadiness in breathing.

It elevates power and movement of hips, feet, and legs.

Also, it has the trade of improving firmness on hips and abdomen.

Gives relief to those who have sciatica.

When it comes to the question as to how one can practice this pose, following are the steps to follow to get started:

Stand straight with reaching upward. Make sure that you stand in such a position that the feet are close together. Now relax your shoulders. Rise hands just above the head and take a deep breath. Reaching upwards is the last step where you have to keep your palm opened and fingers up towards the sky. Stand in this position for a minute or less and repeat these steps.

Yoga pose Number 3: Twisted Seat:

Nervous system goes all clean and calm with the help of twisted seat pose of yoga. This pose, however, is practiced by beginners as well as experts in the field. If you ask about its benefits, you’ll find astonishing revelations. Circulation of blood is increased and improved with this pose. Other than that, it also toughens sloppiness.

As far as the procedure of practicing on this pose is concerned, you need to follow the steps below to get the best result:

Extend your legs and sit on the hard surface. It could be ground or floor. Take the right leg and cover the left one with it. For that, you have to bend the left knee and keep it straight towards the ceiling. Now the next step is to position the left elbow to the right knee. Place right hand on the back side of the floor that is behind you. Twisting is the pose, and for that, you need to twist it as much as you can. Bring mobility in the abdomen as well as hips by putting hips of both sides right at the back of the floor. Staying there for sixty seconds is required to complete the pose.

Conclusion

Last but not the least, these poses are exclusively meant to facilitate complete beginners. However, you can bring in variations to make it a bit tougher. According to many yogis, it is comprehended that beginners must start off with breathing exercises that are considered to be taken not exactly as yoga poses but exercises. Hence, it is clear that the poses which have something or the other to do with body movements are discussed in this blog post.