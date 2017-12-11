3 Great Ways to Use a Garden Room

A garden room can be a wonderful investment, and it offers a wide range of possibilities. They’re inexpensive to build, depending on what you’re hoping to use it for, and they can also add value to the home if designed correctly.

There are so many ways you can use a garden room and below you’ll discover just three of the best.

1. Office space

Working from home can be great, but never leaving the house can become quite tedious. That’s where a garden room can come in useful. Of course, creating a home office in your garden room could become quite expensive.

Even if you already have most of your furniture and electrical equipment required, it can still cost a lot to get electrics put into the room, as well as ensuring it’s going to be comfortable all year round. However, if your budget does allow it, turning your garden room into a home office can be a wonderful idea.

2. Home gym

Another great use for a garden room is to create a home gym. Sometimes it’s inconvenient to have to travel to the gym several times a week. Many people also find the gym an intimidating place. So, a home gym would be a much more effective solution for those looking to keep fit.

There’s a whole range of home gym equipment you can purchase and no matter what size room you choose to build, there’s always a piece of equipment you’ll be able to fit in. You’ll also save a fortune on gym memberships!

3. Home cinema

Finally, another great idea is to turn your garden room into a private cinema. This is an especially great idea for those who have kids. You can use your little separate home cinema space for date nights, without needing a babysitter. Although you’ll obviously want to check you have a monitor on hand to keep tabs on what’s happening in the house. The home cinema is also a cool addition for those with teenagers. They’ll be able to take advantage of the cinema space and even use it as a hangout for their friends if you let them of course!

Like the home office idea, a home cinema would need some form of power to keep it going. Instead of installing full electrics, why not consider using a portable generator from a company such as SGS, to make it more affordable?

Overall, these are just three uses for a garden room you’ll want to consider. However, there’s plenty more so it helps to think of the type of room that would prove most beneficial to you.