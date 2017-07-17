10 Ways To Build A Healthier Lifestyle

The road to a healthier lifestyle isn’t as hard as you think. While some folks might assume it requires rigorous exercise, strict diets, and elimination of all bad habits, that’s not always the case. In fact, a healthy lifestyle has a lot of components to it—some of which you might be following already. That’s why we’ve compiled a few noteworthy things you might want to consider in improving the quality of your day-to-day. Check them out below:

A Clean Home Is A Happy One

One of the simplest things you can do to start adopting a healthier lifestyle is cleaning up your home and detoxifying it. Not only will this give you a better peace of mind, but keeping up with small tasks around the house will keep you productive. Plus, you’ll feel better about spending time in your domain, allowing you to enjoy it much more.

Exercise Daily

While it might seem like a daunting task to some of us, getting back in shape is one of the most surefire ways for you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Honestly, I can’t emphasize enough how much exercise can help the quality of life—from improving your self-esteem to reducing your stress levels and anxiety. If you’re timid about possibly joining a gym or getting into a workout routine, start out easy by simply riding your bike to work or walking instead of driving. These little behavioral changes can have major impacts in the long run and give you a better sense of self-improvement.

Meditate

Although it’s often overlooked, meditation is one of the best ways to achieve a healthier lifestyle. According to the National Health Survey conducted by The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, approximately 8% of Americans (18 million) practice meditation, with an additional 9.5% (21 million) doing yoga. These numbers have surged in the past decade, as these practices have been adopted by everyone from professional athletes to even as a part of office culture. Look towards them to reduce stress levels, as well as increase a better sense of self.

Spend Time With Loved Ones

It might sound cliche, but spending time with friends and family can be one of the best ways to improve your mental health. According to a study by the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, participants who met with friends or family at least three times per week were the least likely to experience depression, with only 6.5% reporting depressive symptoms.

Get Ahead At Work

Those that are prepared for work are more likely to feel reduced stress, as well as a sense of security that they’re on top of things. Plus, they can bring more to the table with their employers, giving them a sense of comfort that their job is secure. Even just reading up on things like regulations or common practices can go a long way, and will serve you well down the road.

Cook More At Home

There’s a tremendous benefit to cooking food at home, both for your health and your wallet. First, it’s much cheaper to cook hearty meals at home than it is to go out to eat. Cooking at home is also beneficial if you’re trying to stick to a diet. Second, cooking with someone else can also make a meal much more enjoyable, and is an excellent way to spend quality time. If you’re having trouble deciding where to begin, start looking up recipes to see what might tickle your fancy.

Start Reading

Working out your mind is just as important as working out your body, which is why reading is such a vital activity to do daily. According to a study conducted by The Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center and Departments of Neurological Sciences in Chicago, reading on a regular basis has been theorized to help combat slowing cognitive function in older ages, including symptoms of Alzheimer’s.

Dedicate Time To Travel

Even if it’s just up to the mountains or down to the beach for a weekend, taking time away from your daily routine can help you mentally cleanse. As noted by a study conducted by Kaplan International, 75% of executives believe that travel is important to prevent burnout. Take the time to take some time off; it’ll do you some good.

Take A Break From Social Media

As most of us are continuously consumed into our news and activity feeds, this new phenomenon has shown some early signs of negative health effects. In a study conducted by The University of Pittsburgh on how computers affect human behavior, those who were on over 11 social media platforms experienced higher rates of depression. Plus, social media platforms and often lead to procrastination and unproductivity.

Cut Back On Your Vices

Although it’s an obvious one, cutting back on your vices can boost your health. According to the CDC, 23% of men reported binge drinking five times or more per month, putting them at risk for colon, mouth, and liver cancers, amongst numerous other health problems. Additionally, drinking, smoking, and other bad habits can be quite taxing, so you’d be surprised how you might feel after a tolerance break.