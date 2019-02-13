Top 15 Healthiest Foods to Have in Your Kitchen

The people relish on healthy and nutritious food brim with energy and vitality. The processed food is devoid of essential nutrients and hence need to be strictly avoided. There are some superfoods which can gear up the energy level and can help in keeping the disease at bay.

You can consult a medical doctor to find out more about healthy foods. Here is our list of the healthiest foods:

1. Almonds: The first food in the list of healthy foods is almonds. They contain nutrients like magnesium, iron, calcium, vitamin E, riboflavin and fiber. According to a study published in Nutrition Reviews, almonds also help in maintaining the cholesterol in the body. Almonds are also considered to be heart friendly.

2. Brazil nut: Brazil nuts or Bertholletia excels are considered to be the healthiest nuts on earth. They have high amounts of proteins and carbohydrates. Brazil nuts are also rich in nutrients like vitamin E, vitamin B-1 (thiamine), zinc and magnesium. They also consist of selenium in abundance which plays a vital role in the functioning of the thyroid gland.

3. Lentils: Lentils are the pulses used in various delectable cuisines. Although lentils take a long time to cook, its seeds can be sprouted easily to prepare nutritious and delightful snacks.

4. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is prepared by rolling or grounding oats. Oats have attained rising popularity recently. Studies have shown that it consists of soluble fiber content which helps in lowering the cholesterol in the body. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also found in 1997 that oats bran can be extremely beneficial for dealing with cardiovascular diseases.

Oats consist of high amounts of complex carbohydrates and water-soluble fiber that helps in slowing down the digestion process and result in maintaining the blood sugar levels. Oats are rich in vitamin B complex, folate, omega-3 fatty acids, and potassium.

5. Wheat germ: Wheat germ is that portion wheat that on germination turns into a plant, i.e., it the embryo. It is highly nutritious and consists of vitamin E, thiamin, phosphorus, zinc, folic acid (folate), magnesium and essential fatty acids. It is also rich in fiber.

6. Broccoli: Broccoli contains a high amount of fiber, potassium, folate, calcium, and phytonutrients. Phytonutrients help in lowering the risk of various disease including heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancers. Broccoli also consists of vitamin C and beta-carotene which is an antioxidant.

By consuming 100-gram broccoli in a day can help in getting 150% or the recommended intake of vitamin C in a day. Its regular consumption can lower the occurrence of colds. It also consists of sulforaphane which has anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. But cooking broccoli can destroy its nutritive value; hence, it can be best consumed in raw or steamed form.

7. Apples: Apples are rich in antioxidants, which help in counteracting free radicals. An antioxidant present in apples called polyphenols can help in extending the lifespans. The studies conducted at Florida State University called apples as “miraculous fruits.” Studies revealed that those elderly women who regularly ate apple were able to experience a 23% drop in bad cholesterol (LDL) and a 4% rise in good cholesterol (HDL) in just six months.

8. Kale: The nutritive value of this leafy green vegetable is usually underestimated, but it consists of numerous nutrients. It is rich in vitamin C. The United States Department of Medicine (USDA) found that it consists of vitamin K in abundance. It can be cooked or steamed. Or having a nutritive kick one can add it to soups, smoothies or juices.

9. Blueberries: Blueberries consist of high amounts of fiber and antioxidants. It consists of phytonutrients which help in keeping the disease at bay and are responsible for the smooth functioning of the body. A study conducted at Harvard Medical School revealed that the elderly people who are regularly eating plenty of berries have lower chances of cognitive decline in comparison to those who don’t have.

Berry consists of a compound called anthocyanins which helps in lowering the risk of hypertension.

10. Avocados: They are rich in fats, vitamin B complex, vitamin K, fiber and vitamin E. it has been shown through studies that its regular consumption can help in lowering the cholesterol levels. Avocados are also found to be useful in dealing with diabetes and several types of cancers.

11. Leafy green vegetables: It has been shown through studies that regular consumption of leafy green vegetables like cabbage and spinach can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. Spinach contains antioxidants in abundance, specifically in raw, steamed or slightly boiled form. It is rich in vitamins like A, B-6, C, E, and K, and minerals like selenium, zinc, betaine, phosphorus, niacin, potassium, manganese, copper, folic acid, calcium, and iron.

12. Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes contain high amounts of dietary fiber, vitamin A, B-6 and C. It also consists of minerals like potassium and iron. It is considered to be a rich source of proteins and carbohydrates.

13. Oily fish: Oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring, trout, sardines, and anchovies are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. It is considered to be beneficial for the heart and the nervous system. Oily fish are extremely beneficial for people with inflammation as in the case of arthritis. Oily fish are a rich source of vitamins A and D. It is also found to be extremely advantageous for lowering the cases of prostate cancer.

14. Chicken: Chicken is a good source of protein. However, care should be taken to avoid deep fried chicken. Its skin also should be removed as it consists of large amounts of fats.

15. Eggs: Eggs are an excellent source of protein. They are also rich in vitamins like vitamin B-2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B-12, which helps in offering energy and RBCs (red blood cells). It is also a rich source of amino acid leucine, which plays a vital role in the stimulation of muscle protein synthesis.