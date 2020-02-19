Instant Pot: A Tool For The Blind Of Visually Impaired Cook

Whether you have just burst onto the cooking scene or you have been in it for a while, there is a good chance that you have heard mention of an instant pot. There is a lot of hype surrounding this unique and innovative device right now, and it doesn’t come without good reason. The Instant Pot is just actually one of many brands of small kitchen appliances that are often referred to as a multicooker, a single product that can do multiple jobs in the kitchen. All that aside, there is one function that this bad boy performs that has everyone talking. And this is the pressure cooking function. While it might be an old idea, the product has brought new life back into it.

Exploring The Models And Features

You can search the market far and wide, and you will find that there are at least five different models of the Instant Pot currently available on the market. However, it is the Lux and the Duo models or series that offer more for the blind or visually impaired. The Duo is, without a doubt, the most preferred amongst the two because it offers a broader range of features. Not only this, but many would even say that the design is just better overall. That being said, the Duo can do anything from slow cook to pressure cook, rice cook, steam, keep food warm, and even make yogurt.

Another thing that many like is the fact that you can conveniently place the lid in a side handle of the size when you are serving food. This keeps is safe and secure, but also out of the way when you are working. This model comes available in a variety of sizes, including a 3-quart, 6-quart, and an 8-quart. Some of the models available today even offer push-button controls that are not only intuitive, but they are audible and practical, which make them perfect for someone with no vision. Some models offer Wi-Fi access so that they can be operated from separate devices.

The All-In-On Preparation

You can talk to any professional cook or Instant Pot Blogger that you want, and they are all going to tell you that today’s Instant Pots come loaded with tons of unique features. Not only this, but there is a lot of benefits to be had just by simply using one. Not only can you prepare healthier meals in shorter amounts of time, but you might be able to save yourself some money on grocery shopping. However, it is the all-in-one preparation that makes the Instant Pot so good. You can literally saute your meats and vegetables, add spices and liquid, then undercook pasta, rice, or beans. All you have to do is let the food cook under pressure.

You can also quickly boil and peel a dozen eggs in half the time that it would generally take. Make yourself a healthy breakfast or a sturdy boat of pumpkin oatmeal while you are getting ready for that big meeting. With the Instant Pot, you can whip up an entire chicken that can be used throughout the week for several different delicious recipes. There is even the option of cooking beans without presoaking them the night before. The possibilities are endless when it comes to the Instant Pot.

Safety First

If you know anything about pressure cookers, then you know that they are responsible for a lot of incidents. There have been many occasions where pressure cookers have exploded and caused home to catch on fire. It is troubling enough alone, but for a blind or visually impaired individual, it cannot be very comforting. Luckily, today’s top models are specifically designed to prevent such disasters. In fact, with just a little bit of research, you will find that some models offer as many as ten different safety features to prevent such disasters.

The first noticeable safety feature is the steam release valve. It is a simple valve that opens and releases excess pressure when it builds beyond a certain point. The pressure is vented by steam throughout the steam/release valve, located on the top of the device. There is also a stainless steel cover that will prevent food particles from entering the steam release pipe and blocking it. Most models even include a safety lid lock, which ensures that the lid will by no means ever come off when the cooker is pressurized. The lid automatically locks in place when there is pressure applied inside the cooker. While it is not advised, you could not pry the lid off with a crowbar if you tried when the pot has pressure built up inside it.

Don’t worry because if the lid isn’t installed correctly, the device will not cook. That’s right; there is a sensor located on the device that will prevent the cooker from building pressure is the lid is not seated correctly in place as it should be. There are even automatic temperature controls that will monitor and shut down the device if they reach unsafe levels. There are also similar controls that help monitor and maintain safe cooking pressures as well.

Other Major Benefits

You can see that anyone can benefit from an Instant Pot. You don’t have to be visually impaired or blind to take advantage of everything that these amazing products have to offer. In fact, with the right Instant Pot, you may never have to use the stove again. There is nothing wrong with cooking in the stove, but they produce a lot of heat and require painstaking cleaning. Speaking of cleaning, you will rarely be left with a big mess when you are done using the Instant Pot. There won’t be a multitude of pots and pans that you have to deal with. There will be just a single pot that can easily be washed out under warm or hot running water with soap. It is even dishwasher safe if you want to make things even easier on yourself.

Of course, there are tons of other benefits that you can take advantage of when you grab yourself an Instant Pot, but no matter the case, these devices can help the visually impaired be safer and more independent.