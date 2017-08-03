Learn Food Safety For Kids with These Health and Safety Tips

Kids seemingly get into anything and everything, and cooking with them can be a fun and educational way to teach them to find their way around a kitchen. However, some aspects of cooking can be dangerous for children, so it is important for parents, guardians, or anyone looking to cook with children in a kitchen to know how to prevent potential health and safety hazards when in the kitchen.

Here are a few tips for food safety for kids in the kitchen:

Buy Frozen and Refrigerated Foods That Last

A lot of people choose to do a week or two of grocery shopping at once when they get paid. This entails an hour or two in a store checking off item after item. It is important to buy your food in the right order to prevent spoilage. For example, you should always buy your dry goods and canned food items first, then your fruits and soft items like bread, then your refrigerated foods like milk and butter, and lastly your frozen food. This will cut down on some foods defrosting, melting, and even spoiling while you walk through the store.

Keep Raw Meat and Eggs Out Of Reach

Everyone knows the dangers of raw meat and eggs. They can cause infections like salmonella and can put a damper on any fun you were planning to have in the kitchen. Be sure to keep them away from foods you and your children do eat raw, like carrots, celery, grapes, and other fruits.

Always Wash Your Hands

This may seem obvious, but everyone drops the ball sometimes. You may have forgotten all of the handles you’ve touched in the last hour. Remember that children are still developing, so bacteria can affect them more than it affects a grown man or women. Washing your hands is always a good idea anyway, and enforcing it in the kitchen with your children can help them learn to make washing their hands a habit.

No Running in the Kitchen, Kids

Running anywhere in an enclosed area can be dangerous, but it is especially dangerous in the kitchen. Remind your children that a kitchen is an unpredictable place. You could have a knife on the table as they run through, or they could slip or burn themselves if they aren’t careful.

Keep Knives Away From Children

Knives are especially important when cooking. Many people often have a knife set that houses knives for meat cutting, course vegetable cutting, and more. Don’t leave your child alone with a knife. A child with a knife could fall and risk getting hurt by it, cut their finger, or even put it in their mouth. Keep knives sheathed or in their block and out of reach from the child.

Know a Child’s Limits

No one knows your child better than you. You know their capabilities. Some children may be old or mature enough to work with different kitchen tools. Use your judgment, but always keep a watchful eye on your youngster.