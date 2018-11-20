10 Amazing Benefits of Black Tea for Health

Black tea improves digestion, helps you lose weight, avoids diabetes and increases your chances of getting pregnant.

The difference between green tea and black tea is the treatment of leaves, because both come from the same plant, Camellia sinensis, yet in green tea the leaves are fresher, and are just passed by the heat, if oxidized and fermented, which makes its flavor even more intense and slightly alters its medicinal properties.

The main benefits of black tea are:

1. Prevents premature aging

Black tea is rich in antioxidants that act to benefit all cells, they prevent excessive oxidation, allowing better cellular oxygenation, and as consequence cells remain healthy for longer.

2. Facilitates digestion

Black tea is a great treat when you have a full stomach because it acts directly on the digestive system facilitating digestion and purifying the body.

3. Decreases your appetite and loses weight

Regular consumption of a cup of black tea decreases the appetite, and the desire to eat sweets, which helps fight the metabolic syndrome and refine the waistline. Black tea decreases appetite and speeds up metabolism, but for this, it is also important to eat a balanced diet with less fat and sugar and rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, seeds, and fish. It is also essential to practice physical activity, such as walking for 30 minutes every day.

4. Helps control diabetes

Black tea has a hypoglycemic effect and is a good aid in the case of diabetes or pre-diabetes because of the curative effect it has on pancreatic β cells.

5. Increases the chances of getting pregnant

Drinking 2 cups of black tea a day, on a regular basis, increases a woman’s chances of getting pregnant in each menstrual cycle. So when the couple is preparing for the arrival of a child, it is recommended that the woman consume black tea regularly.

6. Helps to clean the skin

Applying black tea under the skin is a good way to combat acne and skin oils. Just prepare the tea and when it is still warm apply with a gauze or cotton directly over the area you want to treat. Leave on for a few minutes and wash the face afterward.

7. Lower cholesterol

Black tea extract promotes an increase in cholesterol metabolism, probably due to inhibition of bile acid reabsorption, and may be used to prevent metabolic syndrome.

8. Prevents atherosclerosis and heart attack

Black tea is rich in flavonoids, known as protectors of the cardiovascular system prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, responsible for the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, which increase the risk of thrombosis.

9. Keeps the brain on alert

Another benefit of black tea is to keep the brain alert because the tea has caffeine and L-theanine that improves cognitive performance and heightens alertness, so it is an excellent choice for breakfast or just after lunch. Its effect can be noticed on average after 30 minutes of its intake.

10. Helps in cancer prevention

Due to the presence of catechins, black tea also helps to prevent and fight cancer, and it is believed that this can happen due to its DNA-carrying effect on cells, and the induction of apoptosis of tumor cells.