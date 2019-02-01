7 Reasons to Start Drinking Coffee

Coffee is the best option for the early morning pick up. There are various controversies about the health benefits of coffee with advocates promoting brain-boosting activity, antioxidant activity and detractors detailing downsides such as indigestion, insomnia and an increase in the blood pressure and heart rate. But the latest scientific evidence about coffee is in favor of coffee lovers.

So, here are some reasons why you should start drinking coffee.

1. Coffee provides a short-term memory boost

A cup of coffee contains about 100 mg of caffeine, and when this dose was given to a group of volunteers in Austria, researchers found an intensification in the volunteer’s brain activity which had been measured by functional magnetic resonance imagery. The researchers noticed an increase in the brain activity of caffeinated volunteers which was improved in comparison to the non-caffeinated volunteers.

This happens due to the activity of caffeine. It affects the particular areas of the brain which are responsible for the memory and concentration. Although it is not much clear yet how different person reacts by having caffeine and how long does this effect takes place.

2. It helps in maintaining your concentration

Regular consumption of coffee helps in increasing your concentration and prevent in cognitive decline which is associated with different types of dementia. Researchers found that regular consumption of 3 to 4 cups of coffee in a day will decrease the further risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia up to 65 percent.

Caffeine prevents the build-up of beta-amyloid plaque which is responsible for the progression of Alzheimer’s. Researchers also found that it may also decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes.

3. Coffee is healthy for your heart

Studies and Researches found that coffee supports heart health by protecting against arterial damage which is caused by inflammation.

A study by landmark Dutch analyzed data of more than 37000 people throughout 13 years and found 20 percent lower risk of heart diseases of moderate coffee drinkers in comparison to non-coffee drinkers and light coffee drinkers.

4. Coffee might help to control certain cancers

Coffee contains antioxidant phytochemicals and polyphenols which signify the anticarcinogenic properties in several studies. This helps in reducing the inflammation caused by some tumors.

The new research from the Harvard School of Public Health suggests that the consumption of four or more cups of coffee daily will help in reducing the risk of cancer in women up to 25 percent. It also helps in lowering the risks of colon, breast, rectal and liver cancers.

5. Coffee can control the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes

Scientists suggested that the consumption of coffee will help in fighting Type-2 diabetes in several ways. It helps the body to use insulin by protecting insulin protecting cells, preventing tissue damage, battles inflammation and by enabling the effective regulation of blood sugar. Coffee contains caffeic acid which is very significant in reducing the toxic accumulation of abnormal proteins found in people having type 2 diabetes.

6. Coffee can enhance exercise performance

Caffeine enhances the performance of individuals. Besides fatigue fighting, it also reduces the pain due to exercise, strengthens the pain, and increases fatty acids in the blood.

Caffeine is not dehydrating which is one of the primary reasons why fitness experts recommend black coffee pre-workout and even post workout. Coffee also helps in fighting fatigue and enables you to exercise longer.

7. Coffee keeps you healthy

By looking at so many benefits demonstrated above, coffee contains all the properties which help you in keeping healthy. So, it is recommended to drink coffee regularly to overcome various health issues.

If you are looking to get the best cup of coffee, then Keurig and Nespresso are considered to be the two powerhouses. Many coffee lovers are baffled about Keurig vs Nespresso, but we must say that if you are a fan of espresso, then you can go for a Nespresso pod. Keurig can opt for programmability and convenience.