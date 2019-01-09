You may have thought about it for a while, trying to understand exactly how to start a clothing line. Deciding to launch your own clothing line is one of the most exciting decisions you can make.

You will be required to use both your business acumen and artistic creativity as you bring your ideas to life.

To help simplify the process for you, we have put together 5 key steps for you to launch your clothing line successfully.

1. Determine Your Demographic

The first step you need to take is narrowing down your target market and finding a niche. You want to deliver products which are unique and meet an audience’s needs.

If you get this right, customers will be loyal and appreciate your style, the three key components to a successful clothing brand are:

They are aware of their customer’s needs

They bring their customers something unique

They have loyal customers

2. Create Your Brand Identity

Now that you have identified your niche, you can begin creating your brand. Creating your brand from the very beginning allows you to craft your brand message and story for your niche upfront.

To help shape your brand, the following four ‘Brand Pillars’ can act as your foundation when it comes to decision making:

Mission: Your brand mission is the essence of your goals and philosophy behind them.

Values: Your values are the set of guiding principles that drive your entire clothing line.

Purpose: The driving force behind the creation of your clothing line.

Vision: What is essential to preserve and the future you are heading towards.

3. Find a Clothing Manufacturer

Once you have crafted your brand identity, you are ready to develop your clothing line. There are a few key factors to take into consideration when choosing a clothing manufacturer.

The ease at which you can communicate will impact your end product, make sure to ask key questions during the interview process relevant to your clothing line vision.

The location will impact both the cost of production and how you work together. If you are able to visit the factory, you can be more hands-on and see the facilities for yourself.

It is vital to run through your budget in detail to know how feasible a manufacturers bid is.

4. Development and Production

The clothing development process will be one of the most important steps in the evolution of your new brand. All the finances, time and designs you have invested will now be focused into bringing your clothing line to life.

You should work closely with your chosen clothing manufacturer throughout each phase of the process. From sourcing right through to the delivery of your final product, to ensure your precise visions are understood and created.

5. Market Your Fashion Line

It’s now time to promote your new fashion line unless you have substantial budget online marketing is the most viable and effective strategy.

Start by having a website, here you can:

Showcase clear, high-quality images of your collection

Bring your brand to life.

Tell your story

Display your contact information

Using social media is a great way to promote your brand and get people vested in your story. Launching your line with a giveaway is a great opportunity to generate a ton of exposure.

Final Thoughts

Launching your own clothing line can seem like a daunting process with so many considerations to take into account.

By following these 5 key steps, you will give yourself a solid foundation and understanding to build yourself a successful clothing line.