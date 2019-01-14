Fancy Diamond Engagement Rings And Their Celebrity Owners

Some things in our world have expensive price tags including cars, houses, and engagement rings. Then there are those individuals who take it to whole other level by purchasing superbly luxurious and fancy variants. Here is a list of celebrities who own some of the world’s most lavish engagement rings that are worth a fortune.

Amal Clooney

When George Clooney finally decided to tie the know with his girlfriend, he proposed to her by giving her a seven-carat diamond ring with emerald mounted on a full platinum band amounting to $760,000.

Jennifer Aniston

One of the leading ladies of the hit comedy sitcom “FRIENDS” has experienced a lot of broken relationships through the years. Luckily, she finally found someone to spend the rest of her life with. Her boyfriend proposed to her with a nine-carat diamond in radiant-cut amounting to almost $1 million.

Katie Holmes

Although Katie Holmes and husband Tom Cruise ended their long relationship, her four-carat engagement ring still echoes through the memories of their fans. Estimated worth puts it at $1.5 million. The ring took over the front page of news sites and papers all over the world.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones said yes with an antique eleven-carat diamond ring on her finger. The impressive yet very simple engagement ring is worth a shocking $2 million! The central diamond is mounted horizontally and is enclosed by another 28 smaller diamond stones.

Mariah Carey

Though they called their relationship quits, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were a couple to be envious over during their days together. Nick offered Mariah a ten-carat diamond engagement ring amounting to $2 million as a sign of his love for her.

Anna Kournikova

Millions of fans have fallen in love with Anna thanks to her top of the class talent in tennis and unmatchable beauty. This led to her fiery romantic relationship with singer Enrique Iglesias. Their relationship went very well, leading to her accepting a $2.6 million, twelve-carat engagement ring. The engagement ring’s pink diamond was pear-cut surrounded by two “trillion-cut” diamonds.

Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly is another celebrity to exclusively wear one of the most extravagant engagement rings of our time. Her ring was composed of an eleven-carat diamond amounting to over $4 million. It was Prince Rainier III from Monaco who gifted the Hollywood actress with the ring during an age that is not as glamorous compared to the standards of today.

Beyoncé

The former Destiny’s Child member-turned solo got a $5 million engagement ring from long-time boyfriend Jay Z. The octagon cut diamond ring from renowned jewelry maker Lorraine Schwartz is mounted on a full platinum band and weighs at an exceptional 18 carats. To add flair to its peculiar cut and size, the stone is flawless and showcases remarkable clarity making it one of the most expensive diamonds the world has seen.

Kim Kardashian

Kim got her latest engagement ring from rap artist Kanye West. It is not as large as her previous one but can still humongous. The 16-carat diamond ring was made by Lorraine Schwartz, the same as mentioned above, and costs $8 million. The diamond on the ring is so big it can be seen clearly even from a few meters away.

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth may have passed away, and her prime might have been ages ago, but her excellent taste and love for all things glittering got her what is considered the most expensive diamond engagement ring of all time. Her then boyfriend, Richard Burton, proposed to her with a 34-carat diamond ring that costs $9 million in today’s market. The diamond is Asscher-cut showcasing a huge culet facet and is a certified Type IIa diamond.

Bonus! Engagement rings aren’t the only rings that the stars are being gifted. Eternity rings are another popular choice. Those rings can be simple or more intricate, but they are packed full of diamonds and class.

Marilyn Monroe got a gorgeous ring that was worth more than $800,000 and had more than 35 diamonds for her anniversary. That rivals many celebrities engagement rings.