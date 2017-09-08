5 Most Beautiful Czech Women in the World

While every woman is beautiful, there is no denying that some are considered more so than others. Prague has some of the most naturally beautiful women in the world, so we’ve decided to pull together a list of some of the best of the best.

Alena Šeredová

Alena Šeredová is a model and actress who is currently working and living in Italy. This 39-year-old Prague-born treasure has been modeling since the age of 15 and was the first runner up for the Miss Czech Republic in 1998. She represented the Czech Republic at Miss World that year too and placed fourth. Her career really took off later in 2002 and had since been featured on the covers of all sorts of magazines including Penthouse Europe, Playboy Europe, Spy, Extreme, and Quo.

Hana Soukupová

Hana began the work as a model in Prague at age 13, signing her first contract with Carolina Herrera when she turned 15. Currently 31, Soukupová has modeled for Gucci, Bvlgari, Dior, H&M, Versace, and even Victoria’s Secret. On the runway, her span goes even further, to Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, Fendi, Chloe and more, so there’s no denying that the world is well aware of Hana Soukupová’s beauty, providing her with a successful and enviable modeling career.

Paulina Porizkova

Even at the age of 51, Paulina Porizkova is easily one of the most beautiful Czech women. A model, actress and an author, this multi-talented beauty has plenty to be proud of. She was the first women from ‘central Europe’ to have appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she’s seen as a role model for young and older women all over the Czech Republic. She’s been on popular TV shows to boot, including Dancing with the Stars and America’s Next Top Model.

Eva Herzigová

Beginning her career at the young age of just 16, Eva Herzigová has since worked with plenty of famous brands, including Victoria’s Secret. Her features are some that many Czech women dream of, and so it’s no wonder that Eva has reached the heights she has. With her career even taking her to star in some fashion art films, her talents don’t simply lie in front of the camera or on the cat walk.

Petra Němcová

Petra Němcová is easily one of the most beautiful women in all of the Czech Republic not just in the way of her looks, but in her heart and her actions too. Petra is a model, television host and philanthropist, but she also has the charity the “Happy Hearts Fund” to her name too. She founded the charity in 2005, a year after the disaster of the Tsunami in Thailand on Boxing Day 2004. Many will know that she was caught up in the disaster, surviving with a broken pelvis and severe internal injuries after clinging to a palm tree for eight hours. Her charity was formed to help rebuild schools in any areas hit by disasters, and it has been a huge success – much like her modeling career.