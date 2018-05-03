4 Tips for Buying an Anniversary Ring for Your Wife

How to Select a Dazzling Anniversary Ring for Your Wife

Your wedding anniversary is a special day that promises excitement, the return of wonderful memories, and anticipation of many more years to come. Probably no gift can adequately express the way you feel for your wife, purchasing a ring on a significant anniversary — such as 10, 25, or 50 years — can help you tangibly show your love and admiration.

Four Anniversary Ring Buying Tips

For most men, buying jewelry isn’t something that comes naturally. The last ring you purchased for your wife was probably her engagement ring or wedding band.

But you don’t have to be an expert in jewelry shopping to find a dazzling one she’ll love and cherish. The following tips will place you well on your way to finding the perfect piece.

1. Determine Your Budget

Money won’t be the only qualifying factor in this equation, but it is helpful to start the process of hunting for the ring with a budget in mind. There’s a big difference between $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000 rings. You may be flexible on your numbers, but at least you can zero in on a category.

2. Consider Her Style

You might not know the specific details about the sort of jewelry and fashion your wife prefers, but you should at least be familiar with her overall style. For example, you probably know whether your wife leans more toward classic or modern. Knowing that much will help you narrow your scope.

A woman who favors a classic style is going to want timeless, conservative pieces that serve as tasteful accents. The goal is to complement, not stand out.

A woman with a more modern style is progressive and willing to take risks. She likes bold statement pieces that may make people stop and look.

3. Make it Meaningful

An anniversary ring isn’t just any ring. It’s tied to your relationship and needs to be meaningful and memorable. Though you likely have some flexibility regarding the kind of ring you buy, a worthwhile option is to give your wife a ring that has her birthstone in it.

“Each precious or semi-precious stone associated with a particular birth month has its origins in ancient history,” Estate Diamond Jewelry explains. “Gemstones have long been believed to offer luck, good health, protection or more, often based on the color of the stone.”

Another idea is to have the ring you give your wife inscribed with a meaningful note, date, word, or quote. This adds a touch of class and individuality that can make the ring more special.

4. Know What You’re Looking For

If you’re purchasing a diamond ring, it’s essential for you to know what you’re looking for. As you may remember from buying her diamond engagement ring those many years ago, a diamond is judged based on the four Cs: color, clarity, cut, and carat.

Color refers to the yellow tint of the stone (or lack thereof). An ideal diamond is colorless, though some have a hint of yellow when viewed under a microscope (or to the naked eye if the ring quality is poor).

Clarity relates to the presence of flaws in the diamond. The cut is determined by how well the diamond reflects light and what sorts of incisions are found inside. Carat refers to the weight of the stone. Bigger stones obviously entail a higher price tag.

Focus on the Right Things

Buying an anniversary ring for your wife is a powerful way to show your love and affection, but be wary of getting so caught up in the shopping and selection process that you forget to focus on the meaning behind it.

Your goal is not to buy a dazzling ring. Your goal is to make your wife feel special, cared for, desirable, and secure in your love.

If you aren’t confident about your ability to find a ring your wife will like, maybe it would be more meaningful to bring her along and let her pick out the ring for herself?

However you decide to do it, the objective is to focus on your relationship and mutual love, rather than a physical piece of metal and stone. If you keep this in mind, the jewelry should end up possessing more meaning and power than it would on its own.