Richard Hammond is Back Behind The Wheel After Massive Crash

Richard Hammond is back behind the wheel just weeks after the 47-year-old escaped from a wreck in Switzerland that left his car in flames. The Grand Tour presenter managed to escape the vehicle with a fractured knee.

The potentially deadly crash caused his electric supercar to burst into flames, which took eight hours to extinguish. The flames reached temperatures of 1200-1500 degrees.

“Today I took my first drive since my recent visit to Shuntsville,” Hammond said in a clip shown to DriveTribe. “I’m back, oh yeah!”

While excited to be back behind the wheel, Hammond undoubtedly has some fears he must face, like driving on mountains.

“Wales is over there. It’s got mountains in it,” Hammond said. “There’s a ghost I need to exorcise. I’m going there.”

“The pain and suffering involved in an accident don’t always end as soon as the physical injuries heal,” says Mushkatel, Robbins & Becker, P.L.L.C. Car accidents, particularly ones as horrific as Hammond’s, can cause emotional trauma and in some cases, debilitating fears.

But Hammond’s attitude of facing his fears head-on will see him recover quickly and return to doing what he loves.

In the brief clip, Hammond thanked the doctors who cared for him, and said his first trip back behind the wheel felt “better than the first time” because he was “ready.”

He called the moment personal, and said that he “can go anywhere.”

Hammond told DriveTribe after the crash that he thought he was going to die.

“I was aware that I was up high, and that inevitably the car was going to come down. And yeah, of course, there was a moment of dread – ‘Oh God, I’m going to die,'” he said.

“I mean if you look at those craters, that’s a big hole that’s just impacted, and it looks like the thing has been dropped from space to leave a hole that big,” Hammond said.

Hammond said the accident felt like “being in a tumble dryer full of bricks.”

“I was conscious that it was upside down. And obviously, your brain is telling you that is not a good place to be,” he added.

Hammond was driving a Rimac Concept One supercar, worth £2million when the vehicle barreled down a slope and a burst into flames.

Hammond’s former Top Gear co-presenters James May and Jeremy Clarkson feared that he might be dead following the crash. Clarkson and May reportedly rushed down to the scene of the accident. After seeing the wreckage, they feared Hammond was dead.