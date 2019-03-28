Top 5 Universities In The Czech Republic Every Young Traveler Should See

One of the most popular places to visit in Europe is definitely the city of Prague, which has become one of the popular places for students. Tourists as well will enjoy in this beautiful city on the Vltava river that hosts more than 1.3 million people. Beside many attractions and architectural wonders like Prague Castle, Charles Bridge, the Jewish Quarter or Prague astronomical clock, travelers could enjoy and even enroll at some of the best universities. Charles University is one of the oldest European education facilities that offer many ERASMUS and other programs that could enrich your knowledge and experience. Prague universities offer a lot of freedom, while you are learning practical knowledge that you will use throughout your career.

The Most Beautiful Czech Universities To Inspire Your Education

If you are wondering why international students from US and Canada come to Prague to learn and progress in their careers, the answer is that these universities offer practical learning to all students while they offer you a lot of freedom that you can use on leisure of further education. The Czech Republic has one of the best education systems in the whole world thanks to their partnerships and strong bonds with other cities and colleges. When it comes to the universities in the Czech Republic, the majority of students will point out that Prague offers the best college conditions, in any sense. Below are listed the best universities in Prague.

Charles University

It is the first Central European, the oldest and the largest college in the whole country, which consists of 18 facilities that are spread throughout Pilsen, Hradec Kralove, and Prague. It started working in 1348, and it is the best among other universities in the Czech Republic. Each facility teaches the different subject, ranging from mathematics and physics to medicine and social sciences. With the traditional Bohemian and Medieval architecture, the place is recognized and well-known sightseeing for tourists. One of the most notable scientists who worked there are Alber Einstein, Gustav Karl Laube, Friedrich Reinitzer and Ernest Mach.

Palacký University Olomouc

While being the second oldest educational facility in Czech, it was established back in 1573 by the Jesuit order in the time of Moravia. Initially, it was meant to teach only theology, but disciplines like law and medicine came to exist a bit later on. It is compared a lot to Yale University as it is an example of the old and traditional university, thanks to its rules and architecture. Gregor Mendel and Albrecht von Wallenstein have worked there and laid the foundations of the modern sciences that are taught today at this place. In case you are wondering about the places to visit in the Czech Republic, this is not something you want to miss.

Czech Technical University in Prague

If you are looking for the oldest technical faculty in Europe, look no further as this place holds the tradition for more than three hundred years. At the moment, it offers 128 programs and hosts more than 15.000 students. With the latest and modern equipment, travelers can see a lot of potential and expertise in this university. It is appealing both to students and travelers, especially because of its modern architecture, so it is a must-see destination. It was a home to Ivan Puluj, Christian Doppler, Vladimir Prelog and many other notable academics that contributed to their sciences ion a large scale.

Brno University of Technology

The city of Brno had hosted the Civil Engineering faculty in 1899 but that eventually involved in a complete technical college with more than 70 study programs, 9 libraries, participation in the top international innovative projects. It has existed for 120 years, with more than 20.000 students enrolled at the moment that learn different programs including forensic Engineering. With its huge campus, a lot of research facilities and modern design, Brno University of Technology even attracts Canadian and American students to pursue the career at one of the most recommended faculties in this country. The best universities hosted many notable scientists, and this one is not an exception – Viktor Kaplan, Bohuslav Fuchs, and Mirek Topolanek were the part of this college.

Academy of Performing Arts

It is among the youngest top universities in the Czech Republic that offers specialized courses in music, drama, film, television, and multimedia, with over 1500 students at the moment. It was founded in 1945 right after the WW2 ended. This Academy is one of the best places to visit as you can the live performance and practice of many artists who study there. Oliver Thounin, Hana Jonasova, and Simon Gjoni are some of the names that went through this faculty and made a huge success later.

When is the best time to visit the Czech Republic?

As it became one of the famous destinations, especially in Europe, the Czech Republic can step on the line with many big cities of the world. Still, the best time to visit the country is during the spring and autumn. The next time you need to write a quick review of this beautiful country, you might think of a local help as you will be speechless once you visit it and its cities.

You should definitely visit the Czech Republic

Beside modern and high-tech universities that offer the extraordinary studying conditions and participation in the world’s biggest projects, Czech Republic offers more than just education. The stunning castles, Bohemian architecture, tasty beer, relaxed atmosphere, warmhearted people and beautiful sunsets during fall and spring are just a small part of tips for international travelers who want to experience the Bohemian culture and historical influence. When you hear next time why to visit the Czech Republic, remember these universities and everything above and present that to the one who asked. You can find a lot of cheap accommodations so hurry up and reserve your housing to enjoy in the traditional country that welcomes people from all around the world!