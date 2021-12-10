Tips On How To Get A Fast Doctorate To Boost Your Career

People choose to further their education and acquire more academic qualifications for various reasons. It can be for self-fulfillment, acquiring knowledge, or career purposes. With career purposes being the most common reason an individual decides to further their education.

Most times, when it comes to advancing your professional career, academic qualifications play a critical role. A bachelor’s degree holder and a master’s degree holder cannot possibly be on the same professional level.

When you have the necessary academic qualifications for a role, you are more likely to get the position because you are more knowledgeable. But with further educational qualifications, you will position yourself for the next level in your career and also more opportunities. Why a Doctorate is

Vital

To extend one’s career prospects, most people are always seeking extra academic qualifications. The highest academic qualification an individual can obtain is a doctoral degree in any academic discipline of your choice. In your career, a doctorate can be very useful in ensuring that the success of your career is not hindered or limited by your academic qualifications. For example, you are asking for maybe a promotion, a salary increase, or even a partnership with your company.

With a doctorate, you would be more than qualified for that role, especially when combined with your experience. A bachelor’s or master’s degree holder, no matter their skill, might not be qualified for such a position. Hence most companies might request that you possess a doctorate for such a top position. Getting a doctorate may take as much as 5 to 8 years to achieve, but most people do not have this time. They are either running out of time because they are getting close to the retirement age, or they simply cannot afford to wait that long. They need a shorter route to achieving this degree.

In this section, we will show you a few tips on how to get a fast doctorate that you can use to boost your career. You don’t have to spend as much as 5 to 8 years to get a doctorate that would boost your career prospects.

How to Get a Doctorate Fast

You Can Take Short Online Doctoral Programs

As we all know, technology is changing the world for the better in various aspects of human life. It would be absurd if technology does not also improve the education sector. Online learning has become a norm in today’s society. People can now acquire knowledge and corresponding certifications from the comfort of their homes.

If you are looking to acquire a doctorate, chances are that you have a full-time job. Hence, you might not have a lot of time to attend a doctorate program in a physical University. Some universities offer the shortest doctoral program online that comes with certifications. You can take advantage of this and acquire a doctorate certificate while still working on your job.

The best part of this is that get to learn at your schedule. Other benefits of is short-term online doctoral program include:

They are fast-paced

You don’t have to go through the stress of a physical college

They’re not expensive as going to school in a physical college

You can learn at your own pace, so it fits perfectly into your schedule.

The certificates are just as valid and recognized as a certificate gotten from physical classes.

All you have to do is, go online and search for some of the universities that offer such short-term courses and apply to one. Completing an online course can give employers the impression that such an employee is diligent, dependable, and dedicated. Such qualities are usually qualities that employers look out for when interviewing prospective employees.

You Can Buy A Doctorate Degree

This is another legal way to get a doctorate fast. Believe it or not, you can buy a doctorate. Some universities in the world sell honorary degrees to individuals that are wealthy enough to purchase them. Of course, you are paying a large sum of money, but it comes with several advantages.

This way you don’t have to sit in a physical class or an online class. You just need to make payments to a university that is willing to sell you a doctorate and they will give you the certificate, and you automatically become a doctoral degree holder.

Some universities might not outrightly refer to it as a doctorate, they might refer to it as a “lifetime achievement award” in your field of study. Either way, it is still a recognized doctorate that you can use to further your career.

However, there are a few requirements that an individual seeking to purchase an honorary doctorate must possess. For example, such an individual must be an expert or have a lot of experience in that field.

Matriculate Into A Doctoral Degree Program With Graduate-Level Credits

Matriculating into a doctoral degree program with graduate-level credits allows you to try to acquire a doctorate even though you have just a bachelor’s degree and not the regular master’s degree required by most schools. Many doctorate programs accept master’s degree credit or graduate-level credits toward the total number of hours required for a doctoral program.

For example, ff a doctoral program requires 120 post-graduate credits, up to 60 master’s credits may be applied toward the total credits required to complete the degree. This way, you get to spend a shorter time in school, and if you do well enough, you will be awarded both a master’s degree certificate and a doctoral degree certificate. This will take about two to three years. For most universities, if you make it past the second year, then you can proceed to study for a doctorate. If not, you would just be awarded a master’s degree. Of course, this program can be a bit rigorous as you are required to do research and graduate-level coursework to accumulate your credits.

We hope you found this article helpful. These are all guaranteed ways to get a legitimate doctorate faster than usual. You can use any of these methods, and you will be pleased with your results. You can use the degree gotten from the above measures to improve your career prospects.