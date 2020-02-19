Useful Tips on How to Write an Essay Proposal

Writing an essay proposal seems to be sound simple, but in reality, when you start thinking about everything that is connected to it, it may start to be frightening. The good idea is to keep everything structured and to do everything step by step. In such a way, you will be sure that you didn’t miss anything and it will also help you to achieve excellent results.

If your professor asks you to write a proposal, it can mean that further essay is critical. And if you don’t know how to write an essay proposal, you may fail it. You need to start by collecting the information and finish with putting it all together. Don’t be afraid to change or modify your ideas during the research because it is a normal process. So, let’s start!

What Is First?

The first step is to read, reread, and analyze the prompt. You need to understand it very well. If you don’t know what it is asking you to do, you will not be able to complete the task correctly. Then, it would help if you thought about the way on how you will accomplish that. Finally, decide what type of organization will help you to reach your goals. Your decisions could also depend on the kind of essay that you need to write: whether it is a compare and contrast essay or a collaborative one, you will need to use different techniques.

The first thing to start with your proposal is contextual information. It means that you need to indicate what you are talking about and why. Why this topic is important not only to you but also to other people and who in the world will care about it? If your topic doesn’t have any significance, it is probably not the best one.

The next step is to provide the reader with some background information. It is a possibility to tell how your idea and the general issue are connected. It is just something where the two things overlap, and it becomes essential.

Then, it is necessary to state your research question. It would be best if you remembered that it needs to be arguable so that someone could disagree with you. Finally, you answer that question. You need to explain how you came to this idea and why you think it is right. It might change while you will study the issue, but hopefully, it will not. Explain your reasons to the reader.

The Main Idea

Writing a proposal is a skill that you can develop with practicing. The more you will write, the easier it will be for you in the future. Remember that people learn from their own mistakes, and it is OK to fail at first. Write an outline and then fill it with all the necessary information. Don’t be afraid to start, and good luck!