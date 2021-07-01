Things You Should Keep in Mind While Writing Ph.D. Dissertation

A dissertation is the longest and most challenging piece of work for a Ph.D. candidate. Your career as a Doctor mostly depends on how well-written your Ph.D. dissertation is, along with the research, data collection, and experimentation. That is why, without a professional dissertation writer, writing a dissertation becomes even more challenging. A good dissertation writing service can help you achieve your goals, complete meaningful and unique content on time.

While you proceeding on your Ph.D. dissertation, you must consider some crucial points:

Things to keep in mind

Dissertation is a ‘part’ of the requirements for a Ph.D. after the research, theory, and experimentation.

A dissertation is a technical work used to document and prove your thesis. The document is presented through critical analysis.

Each statement of the dissertation must be common knowledge, essentially supported by citation to technical literature, or the original results proved by you. Your statements must directly relate to the proof of the thesis.

Most importantly, the dissertation is not the thesis. The thesis is usually a claim, a hypothesis. The dissertation describes in detail how you prove the hypothesis.

Difference between Thesis and Dissertation

Where, the Thesis is a hypothesis, a conjecture, or a theorem; the Dissertation is a formal, stylized document to argue the thesis. The thesis must be significantly unique, authentic, no one has demonstrated it to be true, and must extend the common scientific knowledge. You must come up with statements that well express your thesis. Moreover, your committee must agree that your statements form a valid thesis statement. Once you have the thesis statement you can start working on your dissertation.

Structure of a dissertation

A standard dissertation should be structured into:

1. Introduction

Introduce your thesis statement, give an introduction to the basic terminology, give citations to background works where needed, and briefly discuss related work that has already covered some aspects of the topic/problem. That is to say, you must clearly state the thesis and its importance. You should give definitions of the terms and concepts you have used in your paper.

2. Abstract model

Discuss an abstract model of what you are going to prove without the elaborate implementation. The model you have created must have a lasting value. It should be generic and consists of all the details necessary to overlay the model on likely environments.

3. Validation of model/Proof of theorems

This chapter will provide proof of the model. This can be a set of proofs, or discussion of construction and validation of the model, or simulation of supporting data.

4. Data/Measurements

This chapter is a presentation of various data collected from real use, simulations, or from other sources. The presentation must include analysis to support the underlying thesis.

5. Additional results

Secondary confirmation studies might be needed in some work, or there might be some cases where additional important results are collected to prove the central thesis.

6. Conclusion

This chapter binds all the results together. Limitations, restrictions, and special cases should be stated here clearly with the results. Some clear extensions to future work can be stated if needed.