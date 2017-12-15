Reduce Your Stress Around the University Application

Applying to university is without a doubt a stressful and time-consuming process. As technology continues to evolve, however, people are looking to the mass communication potential of the internet for ways to simplify the dreaded application process. In this article, we will review the steps necessary to get you admitted to the university of your choice, as well as the ways websites can help make your application experience more manageable.

Firstly, it is important to give yourself enough time and start planning at least 2 years before even beginning the application process. You should begin by researching the schools that interest you to gather relevant information about the average accepted applicant including their GPA and test scores to help you gage where you would fall as an applicant. Keep in mind that college counselors highly advise students to apply to a wide variety of schools including both reaches and safety schools to maximize their chances of admittance.

Next, it is crucial to plan your extracurricular activities to remain consistent throughout the years leading up to the application date to show universities your ability to remain committed and persevere. College counselors frequently advise students to demonstrate that they are well-rounded candidates and to select their extracurriculars accordingly.

Building close relationships with your teachers, coaches, and advisers are also imperative in producing a competitive application. Developing these connections will enable your recommenders to write glowing letters of recommendation that appropriately reflect your character.

Standardized test scores are also a key component of your application and should be treated accordingly. Test preparation tutors and counselors urge students to begin studying months before their scheduled test date because last-minute cramming often reflects poorly on final test scores. Applying to a foreign university requires taking tests that may be administered in your country only once a year, or may be offered in a city far from you. For this reason, it is important to schedule your test date sufficiently in advance to ensure that you do not miss it.

Now, let’s talk about the personal statements which are for many students the most anxiety-provoking portion of the application but are essential in showing universities what makes you an outstanding candidate. To reduce last-minute stress, allow yourself ample time to brainstorm topic ideas and produce some drafts. Once you feel settled on a draft, ask others to peer review. If you are writing the statement in your second language, try to find a native speaker to help you edit.

Before submitting your application, be sure to review that you have correctly filled out all the requested information.

Of course, the process we have just discussed is extremely time-consuming, often confusing, and comes with many questions along the way. There are now programs and sites specifically designed to save you time and make the process as simple as possible To alleviate your application anxieties.

It is now possible for you to contact hundreds of universities in a single mail. Students can compose one email through the Best Colleges in the World website, and select all the universities they would like to contact with their query. The site then tailors the email to send to each of the selected schools individually, saving students the time it takes to find each appropriate email address and adapt the messages to every university.