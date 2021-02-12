9 Platforms Every Student Writer Needs to Know

How do successful writers work? Stephen King, for example, writes 10 pages every day and accumulates material for an entire book in three months. The author of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Truman Capote used to write, lying in bed with a cup of coffee.

However, modern authors use their methods and tricks. They can’t imagine their work without innovative programs and platforms. Want to know which ones? Read this article – you will find something that will make your work much easier.

Daily Page

The motto of this service is: “Write every day!” This is a writing skills trainer and a short course of psychological help rolled into one.

The platform is tied to the freewriting technique, however, your task is to write about a specific theme. Every day, you will receive a topic for a small essay in your mail, for example:

“She was so embarrassed that …”

“What are you avoiding?”

“One of the best decisions in your life …”

“What does art mean to you? “.

You can either publish your stories or write for yourself, not showing the results to other users. No doubt, we always try to do our best while writing. However, some problems seem to be inevitable sometimes, especially while working on college assignments.

Whether you’ve got writer’s block or lack the time to finish the paper – you can turn to professional assistance to get some help. Of course, you may want to know more about essay writing services before outsourcing your paper. So, pay attention to the features of such platforms, their prices, and ratings.

Evernote

The muse can find you anywhere, that is why the Evernote app is so useful. Install it on your laptop and smartphone to jot down ideas as soon as they come to your mind. This app is extremely handy since notes synchronize across all your devices. It’s a great chance to keep everything important at hand.

This way, you will not forget your characters’ lines or plot twists. You will also be able to work anywhere – whether you are having lunch in a café or standing in a long queue.

Other functions of Evernote include:

Adding text, images, audio files, scans, PDFs, and documents to your notes;

Expressing yourself with various formatting tools;

Finding what you need at the right time – search results start to appear while you are still typing your query.

Word Association Network

Many writers use the association method – it helps them get new ideas and inspiration. The Word Association Network allows you to discover a person’s associations with a particular word. A platform is a conceptual dictionary or thesaurus.

It includes three types of dictionaries:

An associative one groups the words according to their psychological perception and meaning;

Аn explanatory one contains words and concepts with a brief description of what they mean, providing the examples of the use of words;

A visual dictionary contains graphic illustrations that depict the meanings of words.

The service is easy to work with: all you have to do is enter the word in the search bar.

iWriter

iWriter is a unique content exchange for those who enjoy writing and want to make money on it. Clients of this platform often need help with high-quality text content for their sites, magazines, blogs, and so on. So, they are looking for talented copywriters.

Here, you will find a huge number of vacancies, whether you are great at simple tasks (small articles, descriptions, rewriting) or more complex ones (long reads).

Google Docs

Google Docs is impossible not to include in the list of useful resources. This cloud-based text editor is simply irreplaceable. It seems that Google Docs is the most convenient platform for writing any text. If you wish, you can work on the text together with someone and see what they are writing/editing in real-time.

PDF2Go

Recently, the problem of copyright infringement has become more serious. However, we’ve got good news for you. Thanks to PDF2Go, you can protect your documents from unauthorized access, copying, or printing by adding a password and encryption.

Besides, the service has other helpful functions, such as:

Editing of PDF docs;

Merging and splitting files;

Page resizing;

Converting your file to other formats.

Speechy

Have you ever wanted to finish a paper without actually writing it? Well, thanks to Speechy, it finally becomes possible. You just have to dictate your thoughts, and the app will decode your words thanks to artificial intelligence and speech recognition.

Your words will be magically transcribed into text without even having you touch the keyboard. This way, you will save some time and effort, avoiding fatigue. Plus, you can easily share your text and audio files later. How?

Speechy works with Evernote, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and other iOS sharing apps.

Wattpad

Have a story to tell? In case you want your voice to be heard, you should turn to Wattpad. It is an online community for writers and readers. Here you can post articles, stories, fanfiction, poems, and novels as well communicate with other writers and readers.

The platform also offers you a chance to gain popularity as Wattpad Studios constantly looks for yet unknown and talented writers. Then it introduces them to the world’s multimedia entertainment companies.

If you’ve watched “Light As A Feather” on Hulu or read the New York Times bestselling book “After”, you may not know that these stories were originally published on Wattpad.

Post your story here – it may become tomorrow’s worldwide sensation!

MindMeister

Mind mapping is a recognized technique known for its effectiveness. Do you remember how the characters of detectives attach photos of suspects and victims to the board, connecting everything with threads? Well, this site is the very board on which your heroes will be involved.

MindMeister will come in handy if you are working on a novel. Thanks to this platform, you won’t get confused about the characters and events, and will always be aware of what is happening in your story.

Final Thoughts

Want to make your writing process more convenient? The resources listed in this article can help you with this. The presented tools will help both aspiring writers and copywriters.

They are indispensable in many cases – either you’re working on a storyline, looking for inspiration, or willing to publish a finished piece.