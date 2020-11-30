Learning Mathematics Online: The importance of Continuous Learning

“PantaRhei – Life is flux.” – Heraclitus of Ephesus

COVID-19 continues to rampage its way throughout the globe, forcing governments to implement partial or full lockdowns as a desperate measure to slow down and control the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Not only is the global economic activity continuously disrupted, but the education sector from Kindergarten to university or college have had to both pivot their teaching and learning online and shift between this model and the in-class model.

This scenario continues to create unwanted but necessary stress and tension in students’ and teachers’ lives. Consequently, many students of all ages might require extra tuition in subjects such as mathematics to ensure they keep up to date even if they are back at school, college, or university.

Why is it necessary to sign up for online mathematics tutoring ?

The brief answer to this question is that continuous or continuing learning is vital to succeeding at every academic level, especially once students reach higher learning phases.

Let’s expand on this statement by considering the following points.

The merits of continuous learning

Amit Nagpal , a holistic leadership enabler, describes the need for lifelong learning as essential to our existence. “Just like food nourishes our bodies… continued learning nourishes our minds.”

Why?

The quotation mentioned above by the Greek philosopher, Heraclitus of Ephesus , highlights the reality of human existence. And this statement has never been more relevant than it is now, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continuous learning is essential for acquiring critical thinking skills and discovering new ways of relating to the world that we live in.

For children and students, continuous learning plays a fundamental role in providing academic consistency in a time of great uncertainty and a means to stay focused and on top of the academic year’s educational requirements.

This is particularly relevant for all subjects, especially the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), where it is extremely difficult to catch up once behind.

The merits of signing up for online math tutoring

Part of the answer to the question of why it is important to sign up for online math tutoring is described as part of “the merits of continuous learning” section. Ergo, continuous learning irrespective of the discipline is essential to getting to grips with all topics, particularly the STEM subjects.

Some of the other benefits of math tutoring include,

1. Reinforcing concepts learned

2010 statistics quoted by the abc.go.com website , just over 25% of American school children are proficient in math.

Note: Even though these statistics are over ten years old, they demonstrate the challenge faced by learners and students when attempting to get to grips with core math principles and concepts. It is not easy at all.

Thus, signing up for online math tutoring is a useful and robust way of reinforcing new concepts learned at school or university. This reinforcement will go a long way towards ensuring consistency in the subject.

2. Boosting confidence levels

There are few things worse than falling behind in math, both at school and at university. Under normal circumstances, staying abreast of the math class can be incredibly challenging, resulting in a lack of confidence in the ability to succeed.

Embarking on a tutoring regime will not only help to grasp and understand new concepts, but it will provide the confidence needed to tackle complex principles.

3. Providing continuity between online learning and in-class learning

One of the biggest and most unique challenges facing students across the academic spectrum is the requirement to move between online learning and in-class learning as the SARS-CoV-2 virus numbers increase and decrease.

Without an effective vaccine, the only way to prevent and control the virus’s spread is by locking down the human population movement. While this slows down the virus’s reproduction rate, it also inflicts serious harm to the global economy. Thus, governments have to be circumspect in using the lockdown as a primary mechanism to control the virus.

Thus, a scenario results where schools and universities must continually shift between the online and in-class environment, making it challenging for most students to keep up with each subject’s content.

Online tutoring goes a long way toward mitigating these challenges. Not only does it remain a constant in the student’s life, but it also provides a one-on-learning space irrespective of whether there is a lockdown or not.