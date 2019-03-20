How to Transition to Mastermind Group Meetings

Are the people in your life today helping you to achieve your personal and professional goals? If they’re not, then you might benefit from starting a mastermind group. Many people rely on one-to-one mentoring to help them accomplish their targets in the professional and personal world. While mentoring can undoubtedly be a good idea for some, it’s not the right way forward to every one. If you prefer being part of a group scenario, then mastermind meetings could be the ideal solution.

Mastermind groups are designed to bring people together from different backgrounds to support each other on the path to similar goals. If you’ve been looking for help accelerating your growth as an entrepreneur, or you just want to accomplish more in your day to day life, here’s what you should know about mastermind groups.

Understanding Mastermind Groups

The easiest way to describe a mastermind group is as a kind of peer-mentoring team of people who regularly meet either in person or virtually. These meetings allow everyone within them to push the other members to achieve their goals, hold themselves accountable, and accomplish better things. Most successful entrepreneurs rely on masterminds to keep them focused on the path to their targets.

Mastermind groups give you people to hold yourself accountable to when times get tough. However, they’re also a source of regular feedback, networking, and support. The people in your group can give you access to additional resources that improve your growth, and they can also work with you to help you accomplish new things.

Mastermind groups are particularly beneficial for entrepreneurs and freelancers who don’t spend a lot of time surrounded by like-minded people. You’ll be able to access a sense of community that keeps you going during tough times.

Why Launch Mastermind Groups

Mastermind groups are an excellent way to step out of the great, but sometimes the restrictive world of one-to-one coaching and try something new. If you’ve been doing one-to-one coaching for some time now, but you want to do something a little different, a mastermind group could be the best way forward. You’ll be able to have some absolute command over the group dynamics, particularly if you’re the mastermind group facilitator.

Mastermind groups are also excellent for people who need a little guidance in their life, but they might not be able to afford the full cost of one-on-one mentoring. Mentoring fees, mainly when you’re looking to work with a high-quality mentor, can be very high. Fortunately, with mastermind groups, everyone can pitch in a small fee to be part of the team. Although there are some mastermind groups out there that have no fees included, it’s generally a better idea for people to pay for their sessions.

Generally, you’ll find that people will be more committed to the mastermind groups that they’re working in if they’re paying for them. Some people may not come to the group sessions regularly if they know that they can get out of it without paying anything.

How to Launch A Mastermind Group with Perfect Mastermind Formula

If, after some careful thought and research you decide that you want to launch your own mastermind group, then you’ll need to test the interest of the people who will be participating in the sessions. Make sure that you’re only choosing people that are committed to the process. You can survey attendees over emails or create a group of interested people.

Remember that it’s often easier to build a mastermind group out of people who share similar goals. This way, the people in your team will understand what each other is going through. This can improve the sense of comradery in the group. If you’re trying to get specific people to join your group, remember that there are still many people out there who don’t know what a mastermind group is.

It might be easier to sell your idea to your peers if you don’t call it a mastermind group at all, but instead, call it a peer mentoring group. You can always continue to run the experience like a mastermind group.

How to Seed your Mastermind Group

If it’s your first time running a mastermind group with people who aren’t familiar with the term, then it will be easier to start the concept with an agenda. A cold launch is unlikely to work; you’ll need to get people prepared for what they can expect. With that in mind, you can seed your mastermind group by: